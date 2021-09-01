Glass Packaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth Factors, Sales Revenue, Regional Trends, Company Profile, Business Strategy, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Outlook 2022

Glass Packaging Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Glass Packaging Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Product (Standard Glass Quality, Premium Glass Quality, Super Premium Glass Quality), Application (Beverage Packaging, Food Packaging, Personal Care Packaging, and Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Glass Packaging Market Snapshot

Despite the arrival of a range of packaging solutions, glass-packaging industry continues to witness an upward trend. By the year 2022, the global market for glass packaging is expected to surpass USD 66,000 Mn. Demand for glass packaging remains concentrated in industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The vital characteristics of glass packaging such as zero chemical leaching, malleability and the non-reactive nature continue to drive its adoption. Moreover, the advantages of recyclability and reuse of glass packaging suits well to the notion of using packaging materials that are not only efficient but also eco-friendly. Glass packaging keeps products safe and preserves their freshness for longer period. Glass is one of the most preferred materials for packaging alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, liquid-based pharmaceutical products and a variety of other perishable and non-perishable products. Increased efforts towards promoting the adoption of environmentally sustainable products have also helped revive glass packaging.

Report Overview

The MRFR market outlook includes a five-year forecast (2017-2022) of the global glass packaging market. Key market dynamics have been thoroughly discussed in the research document. Examination of macro and micro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth trends of the market has been conducted on a granular level. The scope of the discussion also covers different glass packaging products such as standard glass quality, premium glass quality, and super premium glass quality. Revenue analysis has been conducted on the basis of key application areas (beverage packaging, food packaging, personal care packaging, pharmaceuticals packaging) of glass packaging. The market for glass packaging has been assessed across five major regions- Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) North America, the Middles East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America, with the respective country-level market sizing.

Report Coverage

Historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers supply chain and Porter’s five forces analysis of the market.

Players Covered

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A

Verallia

Vidrala S.A.

BA Vidro

Gerresheimer AG

Vetropack Holding Company

Stölzle Glass Group

Piramal Glass

Wiegand-Glas GmbH

Zignago Vetro S.P.A.

Verescence

Luigi Bormioli Corporation

Vetrobalsamo Spa

Allied Glass Containers Ltd

Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.

Vitro

Heinz Glas GmbH & Co. KGAA.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) employs proven analytical algorithms to extrapolate market divergences. Every element related to the market such as demand trends, supply chain, consumer behavior, etc. is analyzed before deducing an insightful conclusion. Our emphasis is on delivering accurate trend analysis, which can assist our clients stay ahead of the curve. The statistical observations made are backed by inputs sourced from primary and secondary research, which include interviews with top-level executives, SEC filings, fact sheets published by industry leaders, and white paper references among others. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are employed for authenticating the reliability of the market projection provided. A multi-layer verification process reaffirms the credibility of data available in our reports. The aim is to empower our clients with actionable intelligence supported by explanatory representations for early identification of opportunities and threats.

Market Segments

The global glass packaging market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. By product, the market has been segmented into standard Glass Quality, Premium Glass Quality, and super Premium Glass Quality. The premium quality glass segment accounts for the largest share of the market and is likely to retain its position throughout the forecast period due to its extensive application in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry.

By application, the market has been segmented into food packaging, beverages packaging, pharmaceuticals packaging, personal care packaging and others. The beverage packaging segment is the largest segment and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.35% over the forecast period. Increased consumption of alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer, wine, vodka, and rum and non-alcoholic beverages such as energy drinks across the globe has induced demand for beverage packaging which is reflecting positively on the glass packaging market. Plastics contain ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid which causes alcohol to leach if stored for a longer duration. Compared to plastic, glass bottle has high resistance against leaching which makes it a favored material for beverage packaging.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific currently leads the global market for glass packaging and is expected to present lucrative opportunities to market players throughout the forecast period. Growing industrialization in the region in addition to the rising consumption of beverages drives the market in Asia Pacific. Increase in disposable income has resulted in an upsurge in demand for packaged food, which also supports the market growth. Moreover, increase in disposable income encourages consumers to indulge in glass packaged items which are comparatively expensive and changing the preference of consumers towards environment-friendly and recyclable products augment the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region. China, India, and Japan are the key contributors to the Asia Pacific market which is being led by China. China being the most prominent global market for food and beverage products, experiences increased demand for glass packaging and is foreseen to retain its position over the forecast period. Government support for foreign investments and industrialization makes Asia Pacific a lucrative destination for expansion of global glass packaging market.

Europe is the second largest market for glass packaging and the growth of the regional market is led by the U.K. As per the Global Information System on Alcohol and Health (GISAH), Europe ranks the highest in terms of alcohol consumption in the world which results in increased demand for alcoholic beverages and, in turn, drives the market for glass packaging. Additionally, the European region is engaged in the production of personal care and beauty products due to high living standards prevailing in the region which further stimulates the demand for the packaging industry. Several high end cosmetics and personal care brands originate in the region and in order to have an aesthetically pleasing appearance and functional storage of product, glass packaging is preferred.

