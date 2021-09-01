Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market 2019 Analysis by Industry Size & Share, Revenue, Growing Demand, Latest Technology, Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

B2B e-commerce (also written as e-Commerce, eCommerce or similar variants), short for business-to-business electronic commerce, is selling products or services between businesses through the internet via an online sales portal.

Increasing smartphone and internet usage is expected to serve as a key driver for the B2B e-commerce market. In addition, emergence of cloud computing has also positively impacted market growth.

In 2017, the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018–2025.

The key players covered in this study:

· Oracle

· IBM

· Amazon Inc.

· Alibaba

· Hybris

· Axway

· Netalogue Inc.

· Phoenix Biz Solutions

· Techdinamics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

· Buyer-oriented E-commerce

· Supplier-oriented E-commerce

· Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Market segment by Application, split into:

· Network as a Service (NaaS)

· Data as a Service (Daas)

· Storage as a Service (STaas)

· Back-end as a Service (BaaS)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

