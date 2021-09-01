Global Critical Illness Insurance Market 2019 By Services, Various Types, Demand In Sector, Applications, Revenue & Estimates, Top Companies, Opportunities till 2024

Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Research Report 2019-2024

Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy. The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation.

In the last several years, global market of critical illness insurance developed rapidly, with CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, global market size of critical illness insurance is nearly 27338.56 M USD; Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of Population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in Insurance investment over the years.

There are three kinds of Critical illness insurance paid out (cancer, Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke), Cancer remains the most common cause of critical illness claims at 67.94%, followed by heart attack (13.34%), stroke (8.46%) and other (10.26%) in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

China Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

China Pacific Insurance

Aviva

Legal & General

New China Life Insurance

AXA

Prudential plc

Aegon

Allianz

AIG

UnitedHealthcare

Zurich

MetLife

Dai-ichi Life Group

Sun Life Financial

Huaxia life Insurance

Aflac

Liberty Mutual

HCF

…

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Critical Illness Insurance for each application, including

Cancer

Heart Attack

Stroke

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Critical Illness Insurance from 2013 to 2024 (forecast) in these regions are Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries..

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents:

Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Report Overview

2 Market Analysis by Types

3 Product Application Market

4 Channel Analysis

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

5.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Production (K Units) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.3 Global Critical Illness Insurance Price (USD/Unit) of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.4 Global Critical Illness Insurance Gross Margin of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.5 Market Concentration

6 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Performance (Production Point)

6.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Production (K Units) and Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

6.3 Global Critical Illness Insurance Price (USD/Unit) by Regions 2013-2018

6.4 Global Critical Illness Insurance Gross Margin by Regions 2013-2018

7 Development Trend for Regions (Production Point)

8 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Performance (Consumption Point)

9 Development Trend for Regions (Sales Point)

..

..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 China Life Insurance

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 China Life Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 China Life Insurance News

11.2 Ping An Insurance

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 Ping An Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ping An Insurance News

11.3 China Pacific Insurance

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 China Pacific Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 China Pacific Insurance News

11.4 Aviva

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 Aviva Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Aviva News

11.5 Legal & General

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 Legal & General Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Legal & General News

11.6 New China Life Insurance

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.6.3 New China Life Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 New China Life Insurance News

….Continued

