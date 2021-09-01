Global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2019 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market for 2018-2023.
Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel is a way to make consumers quickly purchase goods through online purchase through logistics.At present, this industry is developing rapidly with the increasing demand for online shopping.Traditionally the focus of CEP companies was to provide services to the B2B sector. CEP services were synonymous with catering to Urgent Orders, High Value Low Volume goods, Time sensitive and Perishable goods. Many companies focused on delivering through CEP companies to cut down on transit times and cater to the rising demand of JIT supplies wherein more frequent but less volume of supplies were required.
To a certain extent, the rise of the CEP Industry is attributed to the failure of the traditional Postal companies to cope with the changing customer responsiveness, not being more market focused and not able to provide faster services. With the market becoming global, the CEP companies expanded into various geographies, through their International services and started capturing more market share.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
- Other
Segmentation by application:
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Food
- Retailing
- Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- USPS
- FedEx
- UPS
- Nippon Expres
- Japan Post
- China Post
- NOL (APL)
- Cosco
- Seino Transportation
- OOCL
- SF
- YUNDA
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
