Global Pallet Racking System Market Growth 2019-2024 Industry Status And Outlook

Pallet rack is a material handling storage aid system designed to store materials on pallets (or “skids”). Although there are many varieties of pallet racking, all types allow for the storage of palletized materials in horizontal rows with multiple levels.

The global Pallet Racking System market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pallet Racking System market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report focuses on Pallet Racking System Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pallet Racking System Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Daifuku

KARDEX

Interroll Dyanmic Storage

Jungheinrich

SSI Schaefer

AVERYS Group

Mecalux

NEDCON

Estral Innovation and Applied Logistics

Dexion Gmbh

Montel

Hannibal Industries

Elite Storage Solutions

Ridg-U-Rak

ATOX SISTEMAS DE ALMACENAJE

Vertice Diseno

Poveda and CIA

Frazier Industrial

DR Storage Systems

Pallet Racking System Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

Pallet Racking System Breakdown Data by Type

Up to 5 Ton

5 to 10 Ton

10 to 15 Ton

Above 15 Ton

Pallet Racking System Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Food and Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pallet Racking System Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Pallet Racking System Market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pallet Racking System Market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Pallet Racking System Market companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Pallet Racking System Market submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

