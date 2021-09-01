Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Growth, Scope, Challenges, Key Players, Overview and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global SaaS-based IT Security market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018–2025.
This report focuses on the global SaaS-based IT Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS-based IT Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study:
· Microsoft Corporation
· IBM Corporation
· Cisco Systems, Inc.
· McAfee, Inc.
· Symantec Corporation
· Blue Coat Systems, Inc.
· Citrix Systems, Inc.
· Barracuda Networks, Inc.
· F5 Networks, Inc.
· Trend Micro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:
· Identity and Access Management Services
· Web Gateway Services
· Email Gateway Services
· Cloud Encryption Services
· SIEM Services
Market segment by Application, split into:
· Small and Medium Size Enterprises
· Large Enterprises
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SaaS-based IT Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SaaS-based IT Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Points from TOC:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global SaaS-based IT Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013–2018)
3.1.2 Global SaaS-based IT Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013–2018)
3.1.3 Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 SaaS-based IT Security Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players SaaS-based IT Security Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into SaaS-based IT Security Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Type (2013–2018)
4.2 Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Application (2013–2018)
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft Corporation
12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 SaaS-based IT Security Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in SaaS-based IT Security Business (2013–2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.2 IBM Corporation
12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 SaaS-based IT Security Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in SaaS-based IT Security Business (2013–2018)
12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 SaaS-based IT Security Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in SaaS-based IT Security Business (2013–2018)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
Continued…
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018–2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
