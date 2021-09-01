Global Thoracolumbar Spine Devices Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Thoracolumbar Spine Devices Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Thoracolumbar Spine Devices Market 2018

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global thoracolumbar spine devices market based on procedure (open surgery and MIS), product (implants and instrumentation and spine biologics), and end-user (hospitals and ASCs). The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Traditional open surgical techniques require an extended hospital stay and are more painful. This is resulting in an increased preference for minimally invasive (MI) techniques among healthcare providers, governments, patients, and other key stakeholders. The shift from traditional open surgeries to MI techniques has increased the patient satisfaction as it requires a shorter hospital stay. This in turn, is encouraging spine surgeon to simplify the surgical procedures by adopting medical devices such as thoracolumbar spine devices. Research analysis on the global thoracolumbar spine devices market identifies the increasing demand for minimally invasive spine surgery to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. MIS using thoracolumbar spine devices prevents post-operative complications such as spinal cord pain, blood clots, fatigue, muscle atrophy, and infections.

The market research analysts predict that this global market will post a revenue of more than USD 4.2 billion by 2022.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the majority market share of the thoracolumbar spine devices market during 2017 due to the rising incidence of spinal disorders such as herniated disc in neck, DDD, and spondylolisthesis. It has been estimated that the market will witness growth in the region throughout the estimated period due to the growing demand for thoracolumbar spine devices to treat prolapsed intervertebral disc, spinal stenosis, and osteoarthritis in the region.

Companies covered

The thoracolumbar spine devices market appears to be highly concentrated. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among players in this marketspace and offers an analysis of key companies and their products. Additionally, our analysts also offer information about key areas the players currently focus on and strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

This research report provides an analysis of various companies in the thoracolumbar stabilization devices market including

• DePuy Synthes

• Globus Medical

• Medtronic

• NuVasive

• Stryker

• Zimmer Biomet

Segmentation by product and analysis of the thoracolumbar spine devices market

• Implants and instrumentation

• Spine biologics

Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the thoracolumbar spine devices market

• Hospitals

• ASCs

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global thoracolumbar spine devices market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global thoracolumbar spine devices market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global thoracolumbar spine devices market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global thoracolumbar spine devices market?

• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global thoracolumbar spine devices market?

