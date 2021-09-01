Global Women Cosmetics Market 2019 by Type, Size, Share, Cost, Revenue, Products and Production Information Analysis and Forecast to 2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Women Cosmetics market for 2018-2023.
Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body.
Rising demands of sun and skin care products due to varying climatic conditions, skin ageing, increasing awareness to use natural products which creates potential opportunities for the manufacturers to develop and innovate new products in accordance to consumer preferences coupled with increasing working women population has been driving the growth of women cosmetics
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Women Cosmetics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Women Cosmetics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Skin care
- Hair Care
- Make up
Segmentation by application:
- Beauty parlours/Salons
- Multi Branded Retail Stores
- Online Channels
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- L’oréal
- Avon
- P&G
- Unilever
- Oriflame
- Revlon
- Kao
- Estee Lauder
- Shiseido
- Skin Food
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Women Cosmetics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Women Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Women Cosmetics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Women Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Women Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Points from Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Women Cosmetics by Players
4 Women Cosmetics by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Women Cosmetics Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 L’oréal
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Women Cosmetics Product Offered
11.1.3 L’oréal Women Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 L’oréal News
11.2 Avon
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Women Cosmetics Product Offered
11.2.3 Avon Women Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Avon News
11.3 P&G
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Women Cosmetics Product Offered
11.3.3 P&G Women Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 P&G News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
