Home Automation Sensors Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2027

Home Automation Sensors are connected to a home in order to make the home smart by collecting information in the form of programs and commands. Nowadays, automation is gaining high traction in domestic applications involving security systems and home appliances. In compliance with Internet of Things (IoT), several home appliances are attributed with various sensors to perform certain tasks as programmed or with artificial intelligence. Sensors such as light sensors, motion sensors, proximity (presence) sensors, infrared sensors, voice detectors and others are used to control indoor lights, doors or windows, security cameras, television, temperature (HVAC) and other appliances. These sensors are primarily intended to reduce power consumption and increase reliability of the systems, also, these automation features help to build superior aesthetic appearance.

Home Automation Sensors Market: Dynamics

The global home automation sensors market is highly dependent on the adoption of automation systems in domestic applications. The rapid growth in technology has enabled manufacturers to develop sophisticated systems with smart sensors, which is observed as emerging USP for the products and is estimated to gain significant growth over the forecast period. Also, growing disposable income among consumers is expected to propel the growth of global home automation sensors market. Furthermore, growing fascination for high living standards among the urban population is estimated to be the other major factor escalating the growth of global home automation sensors market.

On the other side, the incorporation of sensors involves higher technological complexity as compared to conventional systems, which ultimately increases the cost of manufacturing of home automation systems. Also, systems with sensors require high maintenance and suitable environmental condition in order to work effectively. Despite decent advantages of home automation sensors, high cost and maintenance are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Also, as most of these systems are connected directly through a command unit or controller, which generally will be connected to a remote station or cloud storage, impinges customer’s mind about the hacking or malfunctioning of the system, which can lead to full access to the house, thereby raising security concerns.

Home Automation Sensors Market: Segmentation

There are various systems available in the global market, which incorporate different sensors or combination of sensors to perform certain operations. The control technology of each system varies from products to products and from manufacturers to manufacturers. The global home automation sensors market is segmented on the basis of sensor type and by application mainly. By sensor type, the global home automation sensors market is segmented as motion sensors, proximity sensors, light sensor, image sensors, voice sensors (detectors), temperature sensors, fire sensors, biometric sensors, gas/smoke sensors and others. On the basis of application, the global home automation sensors market can be segmented as HVAC system, lighting system, safety & security system, television and entertainment systems and others.

Home Automation Sensors Market: Region-Wise Outlook

In terms of geography, North America and Europe are estimated to be the dominating regions owing to significant per capita income and high living standards of the citizens. South Korea, U.S, Japan, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, U.K and other European countries are estimated to hold significant market shares in the regional home automation sensors market. While growing economies in different parts of the world that are projected to exhibit high adoption of modern technologies are expected to emerge as the targeted countries by the home sensors market participants.

Home Automation Sensors Market: Market Participants

The Home Automation Sensors market is dominated by major technology giants catering their advanced technology products in the global market. However, some of the new start-ups are trying their hands into the global market with new ideas and technologies. Examples of some of the participants in the Home Automation Sensors market are Sony Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Honeywell International Inc., IBM, HTC Corporation, Google Inc,Bosch-Sensortec (Robert Bosch GmbH), Intel Corporation, Invensense Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd., among others.

