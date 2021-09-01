HYBRID CLOUD SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2021
Hybrid cloud covers both private/onsite and public/offsite cloud resources. In this cloud, virtual machines, workloads, and applications operate seamlessly across different IT environments private clouds located in data centers of enterprises or service provider centers as well as external public clouds. Hybrid clouds integrate storage, compute, security, applications, networking, and management all into a common platform.
The analysts forecast the global hybrid cloud services market to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hybrid cloud services market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the consider revenue generated from hybrid cloud services that include consulting, cloud integration, network integration, cloud security, and cloud management.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Hybrid Cloud Services Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AWS
• Microsoft
• Rackspace
• VMware
Other prominent vendors
• Avnet
• BMC Software
• CA Technologies
• Cherwell Software
• Cisco
• Dimension Data
• Hornbill Services
• HP
• IBM
• LANDesk
• Mulesoft
• NTRGlobal
• Oracle
• Unisys
Market driver
• Rising dependency of mid-sized enterprises
Market driver
• Rising dependency of mid-sized enterprises
Market challenge
• Security and compliance concerns
Market challenge
• Security and compliance concerns
Market trend
• Vendors foraying into the market space
Market trend
• Vendors foraying into the market space
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Segmentation of hybrid cloud services market by application
• Cloud integration
• Network integration
• Consulting
• Cloud security
• Cloud management
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Geographical segmentation of global hybrid cloud services market
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
• AWS
• Microsoft
• Rackspace
• VMware
..…..Continued
