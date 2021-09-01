Incident and Deviation Management Solution Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global Incident and Deviation Management Solution Market: Introduction

Many enterprises lack a structured approach and infrastructure to deal with information technology incident management process such as resolution, incident prioritization and remediation. Hence, the organizations are vulnerable to the risk of not focusing on or capturing the information gained from incident resolution. Large enterprises with huge IT infrastructure and large number of operations or processes often get affected by the number of incidents. Insufficient processes or tools to deal with such incidents may result in information technology risks which threatens the business continuity and performance. Incident management is one of the most essential aspects of information technology service management practices for any type of organization delivering external or internal customer service.

Deviations are the differences between the measured observed value and expected normal value for a product or a process condition. The concept of quality is made tangible by specifications or written procedures and any deviation from that must be justified or investigated and documented. Such deviations can occur during raw material and finished product acceptance, sampling and testing, or manufacturing and product distribution. As deviations are an important component of quality improvement and compliance, the deviation management solution helps in conducting effective investigation and resolution of such deviations. The deviation management solution manages and automates the process of investigating, documenting and resolving operational deviations from specifications and procedures. With the help of this solution, the user can resolve the deviation efficiently and use the collected data for quality improvement.

Global Incident and Deviation Management Solution Market: Dynamics

The incident and deviation management solution ensures the compliance with the industry and key standards with a fully configurable corrective measure system, which is one of the key factors driving the growth of the incident and deviation management solution market. This solution reduces the risk of repeated problems and issues by ensuring the follow up of corrective action processes as per the defined standard operating procedures, is another factor fueling the growth of the incident and deviation management solution market. The solution reduces the risk of the lost or incomplete records through corrective action management process and closed loop deviation, this is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the incident and deviation management solution market.

High cost associated with designing and implementation of incident and deviation management solution is a major factor restraining the growth of the incident and deviation management solution market. Also, many organizations understaff this particular domain. There is confusion regarding roles and responsibilities, hence lack of skilled personnel is another factor hindering the growth of the incident and deviation management solution market.

Global Incident and Deviation Management Solution Market: Segmentation

The global incident and deviation management solution market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, component, end-user and region.

Incident and Deviation Management Solution Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Incident and Deviation Management Solution Market, by Component

Software

Services

Incident and Deviation Management Solution Market, by End-User

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Energy

Chemical

Other

Global Incident and Deviation Management Solution Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In April 2017, MetricStream, Inc. partnered with Google cloud platform to deliver the best in class GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) apps in the cloud. This collaboration will enable the MetricStream GRC cloud customers to carry forward in their journey to build a more risk aware, better governed and compliant organizations.

Key Vendors

The key vendors in incident and deviation management solution market are Opsgenie, Inc., PagerDuty, Inc., Atlassian Pty Ltd., Fresh Service Ltd., Samanage Ltd., SolarWinds, Inc., VictorOps Inc., MetricStream, Inc., MasterControl Inc., and Formpipe Software AB.

Global Incident and Deviation Management Solution Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the incident and deviation management solution market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

North America contributes the highest share of the incident and deviation management solution market as in developed economies such as U. S. and Canada, there is high adoption of the incident and deviation management solution across the major industries.

Additionally, the technological advancements in the field of analytics and cloud in the European region have led to the high adoption of the incident and deviation management solution in this region, hence the region is anticipated to show high growth in the incident and deviation management solution market.

