Industrial Chocolate Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Industrial Chocolate Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Industrial Chocolate Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Barry CallebautCargillNestle SAMarsHersheyBlommer Chocolate CompanyFUJI OILPuratosCémoiIrcaFoley’s Candies LPKerry GroupGuittardFerreroAlpezzi ChocolateValrhona)
Industrial chocolate is a typically sweet, usually brown, food preparation of theobroma cacao seeds, roasted and ground, often flavored, as with vanilla. It is made in the form of a liquid, or in a block, or used as a flavoring ingredient in other foods.
Scope of the Global Industrial Chocolate Market Report
This report focuses on the Industrial Chocolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Industrial chocolate industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the industrial chocolate industry. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The market can be broadly categorized as open market and captive market. Barry Callebaut is the market leader in open market while for captive market the market is dominated by Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey.
The worldwide market for Industrial Chocolate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 65800 million US$ in 2024, from 50000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Industrial Chocolate Market Segment by Manufacturers
Barry Callebaut
Cargill
Nestle SA
Mars
Hershey
Blommer Chocolate Company
FUJI OIL
Puratos
Cémoi
Irca
Foley’s Candies LP
Kerry Group
Guittard
Ferrero
Alpezzi Chocolate
Valrhona
Global Industrial Chocolate Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Industrial Chocolate Market Segment by Type
Dark Chocolate
Others
Global Industrial Chocolate Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Chocolate Bars
Flavoring Ingredient
Some of the Points cover in Global Industrial Chocolate Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Industrial Chocolate Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Industrial Chocolate Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Industrial Chocolate Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Industrial Chocolate Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Industrial Chocolate Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Industrial Chocolate Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Industrial Chocolate Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
