Intake-Air Temperature Sensor Market : Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

The intake-air temperature sensor is a device which detects, measures and controls the temperature of air that is passing into the engine. Manifold absolute temperature sensor on the vehicle, the intake-air temperature is located in an intake-air passage where else the intake-air is a part of MAS sensor on a vehicle equipped with mass air flow sensor to provide multi-functional sensing unit. A heating element is used in intake-air temperature sensor for generating high or less resistance according to temperature. All the modern high-end vehicles run with the use of controlled engine management system which is computer controlled (engine control module). The engine computer receives data from various sensors installed that regulates and adjust fuel mixture and spark time of the engine to keep running the vehicle in its peak conditions and to accomplish optimal combustion. The air-intake sensor determines volume and density of air entering into an engine. The intake-air temperature sensor monitors the temperature of surrounding air passing into the engine, and the monitored result allows the installed intake-air sensors to make necessary fuel adjustment according to climatic change to ensure the smooth operation of the engine under all conditions and maintain the correct air and fuel ratio.

Global Intake-air Temperature Sensor Market: Dynamics

Intake-air temperature sensor plays a vital role in the vehicle engine management system owing to the signal received by the engine controller unit to modulate and shown effects of its impact on the performance of a vehicle. A key driver to intake-air temperature sensor is its ability to determine exact fuel engine requirement to suit the operating air temperature during hot winds of summer as well as freezing nights of winter. Intake-air temperature sensor alters fuel mixture and spark time for optimal combustion of the engine and will display a noticeable increase in power when accelerating adds as a potential factor to the growth of intake-air temperature sensor market. Use of intake-air temperature also ensure maximum fuel efficiency through continuous adjustment of engines air and fuel mixture is another potential factor in the application of intake-air temperature sensor market.

Global Intake-air Temperature Sensor Market: Segmentation

Based on system sensor: Global Intake-air Temperature Sensor market is segmented into

Standalone intake-air temperature sensor

Integrated into mainfold absolute pressure (MAP) sensor

Integrated into mass air flow (MAF) sensor

Based on engine types: Global Intake-air Temperature Sensor market is segmented into

V-twin engine

V-6 engine

V-8 engine

V-12 engine

L-3

L-4

Global Intake-air Temperature Sensor Market: Region Wise Outlook

Global intake-air temperature sensor market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe holds a significant high share in consumption of intake-air temperature sensors owing to the presence of key vehicle manufacturing plants which majorly uses intake-air temperature sensors in their high-end vehicles. North America holds second major share in the global intake-air temperature sensor market owing to the climatic conditions in the regions which boost the application of the intake-air temperature in vehicles. The developed regions of Western Europe and North America are estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in global intake-air temperature senor market during the forecast period. Intake-air temperature sensor market in Japan also holds significant share is owing to the government regulation to install various sensors that include intake-air temperature sensors in the vehicle. APEJ is estimated to expand at high CAGR in global intake-air temperature sensor owing to the development and advancement of the technology in manufacturing of vehicles that are equipped with various sensor to provide optimum benefit for the safety of the vehicle as well as the user.

Global Intake-air Temperature Sensor Market: Prominent Players

Few of the prominent players in the Intake-air Temperature Sensor market are as follows

Delphi Corporation

ACDelco Corporation

Standard Motor Products Company

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation

Motorcraft-Ford Motor Company’

Hella Group

AEM Electronics, Inc.

Edelbrock, LLC

Amphenol Corporation

ICT Billet LLC

Bosch Auto Parts

EXSENSE Sensor Technology Co., Ltd.\

