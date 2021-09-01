IoT Healthcare Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global IoT Healthcare market for 2018-2023.

The primary growth drivers for the IoT in healthcare market include demand for reduced cost of patient care, improved healthcare outcomes, and evolution of high speed networking technologies.

Insufficient IoT technology skills across healthcare organizations is a major growth restraint faced by the healthcare industry.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that IoT Healthcare will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Healthcare market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Medical Device

Systems & Software

Connectivity Technology

Segmentation by application:

Telemedicine

Work Flow Management

Connected Imaging

Medication Management

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

MEDTRONIC

ROYAL PHILIPS

CISCO SYSTEMS

IBM

GE HEALTHCARE

MICROSOFT

SAP SE

QUALCOMM LIFE

HONEYWELL LIFE CARE SOLUTIONS

STANLEY HEALTHCARE

DIABETIZER

PROTEUS DIGITAL HEALTH

ADHERETECH

CERNER

PHYSIQ

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT Healthcare market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of IoT Healthcare market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Healthcare players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IoT Healthcare submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

