IT OUTSOURCING MARKET IN AFRICA – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2021

Africa is set to become one of the leading outsourcing destinations for IT services. With the presence of leading IT players in the domestic market, Africa is set to become one of the largest IT outsourcing hub worldwide. The IT market in Africa is attracting significant investments in the IT outsourcing market from domestic and foreign investors. African countries are expecting more investments in the IT outsourcing as well as in business process outsourcing. The consumer demand for high-end technology, increasing penetration of mobile technology, and need to build the state-of-the-art technological capabilities are the factors that are keeping the IT outsourcing market in Africa vibrant.

The analysts forecast the IT outsourcing market in Africa to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the IT outsourcing market in Africa for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generation from total contract value (TCV) for IT outsourcing deals.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, IT Outsourcing Market in Africa 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Accenture

• CSC

• HP

• IBM

• Infosys

Other prominent vendors

• Acora

• Aegis

• Amdocs

• Atos

• Capgemini

• CGI

• Cognizant

• Dimension Data

• Fujitsu

• HCL

• iGate

• iSON

• ITC Infotech

• Pitney Bowes

• SAP

• TCS

• T-Systems

• Unisys

• Wipro

• Xerox

Market driver

• Need to manage emerging technologies

Market challenge

• Inconsistencies in service level agreements (SLAs)

Market trend

• Increased adoption of cloud computing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Benefits and drawbacks of IT outsourcing

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• IT outsourcing market in Africa by IT services

PART 07: Market segmentation by end users

• IT outsourcing market in Africa by end users

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• Accenture

• CSC

• HP

• IBM

• Infosys

..…..Continued

