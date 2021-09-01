Liquid Cold Plates Market Size, Share, Industry Trends Analysis 2018-2028

Liquid cold plates are primarily use to provide a cooling operating environment to an equipment and assembly. Numerous high-end applications that are subjected to be operated in very high operating temperature conditions such as power electronics, automotive component, medical equipment to name a few require an efficient amount of cooling supply for efficient working. In the above-said applications when conventional cooling method i.e. air cooling is not efficient enough to remove or handle the heat load that is a requisite to keep equipment under their harmless elevated operating temperature, liquid cold plates are implemented to draw down higher level of performance & reliability.

Liquid cold plates are made up of a based plate material such as copper & aluminum and a passage or a tube from where the cooling liquid or coolant circulates. The choice of coolant in the liquid cold plate is totally dependent on the choice of material. Antifreeze fluid, ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, industrial water, pure water, and city water are some of the preferred coolants. Liquid cold plates operate in the principle that heat generates through the assembly or an equipment is come into the contact of the cooling fluid circulating into the tubes or passage & subsequently cools down & excessive heat is dissipated into the environment, thus reducing the heat load.

Liquid Cold Plates Market: Market Dynamics

There are numerous factors implicit behind the implementation & the development of liquid cold plates market across the globe in past few years. Employment of the said component in power electronics and semiconductor industry is one of prime factor fuelling the growth of liquid cold plates market. Also, innovation & development in the market space of automobile component & medical equipment is expected to create substantial demand space for liquid cooling, thus creating numerous opportunities for liquid cold plate’s manufacturers. There are numerous properties possessed by the liquid cold plate system such as high heat transfer coefficient, high capability towards heat load & heat flux capacity and adaptable to any temperature range. These said properties help liquid cold plates in attaining the competitive advantage over the conventional cooling system, thus increasing the sales of liquid cold plates. However, high costs indulge in the fabrication of liquid cold plates is one of the stumbling blocks which may drop down its marginal sale in near future.

On the basis of Raw Material, the Liquid Cold Plates Market can be segmented as:

Copper liquid cold plates

Aluminum liquid cold plates

Stainless Steel liquid cold plates

On the basis of Type, the Liquid Cold Plates Market can be segmented as:

Standard Tube liquid cold plates Exposed Tube liquid cold plates Full Buried Tube liquid cold plates Rolled Tube liquid cold plates

Custom Liquid Cold Plates Vortex liquid cold Plates Vacuum Brazed liquid cold Plates CAB brazed liquid cold Plates



On the basis of Flow Options, the Liquid Cold Plates Market can be segmented as:

Serpentine Tube

Manifold Tube

Mini Channel

Micro Channel

On the basis of Application, the Liquid Cold Plates Market can be segmented as:

High Powered Electronics

IGBT Modules

Lasers

Wind Turbines

Motor Devices

Automotive Components

Medical Equipment

Liquid Cold Plates Market: Region Wise Trends

Asia pacific is one of the largest and dominating region in the liquid cold plates market. Development of high powered electronics industry in countries like China, India, South Korea, Taiwan & ASEAN is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for liquid cold plate’s manufacturers. Also, government benefits & funding attract overseas liquid cold plate manufacturer to set up their plant in the APAC region. Devolving region such as North America & Western Europe captures significant revenue share in the liquid cold plate’s market space, rising healthcare infrastructure, especially for the development of medical devices in the region is creating healthy growth for liquid cold plates. Swelling industrial & energy sector in the regions such as MEA, EE, LA is expected to create demand space for novel liquid cooling solutions, thus creating growth potential for liquid cold plates market.

