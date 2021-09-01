WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Logistics in APAC 2019 Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.33% and Forecast to 2023”.

Logistics in APAC Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the logistics market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the period 2017-2021.

Logistics involves planning and implementation of complete supply chain functions of a production. Supply chain functions include transportation, warehousing, inventory management, and other related logistics functions. Many manufacturers outsource the entire logistics functions to logistics players (3PL or 4PL) to reduce the cost and concentrate on the core business for enhanced customer satisfaction.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1628834-logistics-market-in-apac-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the logistics market in APAC for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of logistics services in various industries such as manufacturing, automobile, food and beverage, and other industries.

The report, Logistics Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• C.H. Robinson

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Kuehne + Nagel

Other prominent vendors

• Agility

• Allcargo Logistics

• CEVA Logistics

• Gati

• Hitachi Transport System

• HYUNDAI GLOVIS

• Mitsubishi Logistics

• Nippon Express

• SANKYU

• UPS

• Wincanton

Market driver

• Growth in trade between India and China

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lagging road infrastructure increases the transportation cost

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emerging green logistics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1628834-logistics-market-in-apac-2017-2021

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by types of logistics model

Segmentation of logistics market in APAC by types of logistics model

3PL logistics market in APAC

4PL logistics market in APAC

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Segmentation of the logistics market in APAC by end-user

Logistics market in APAC in the manufacturing industry

Logistics market in APAC in the automobile industry

Logistics market in APAC in the food and beverage industry

Logistics market in APAC in other industries

PART 08: Key leading countries

China

India

Japan

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1628834

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)