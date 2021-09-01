Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024
The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry. All these are available for major key players such as (Rockwell, Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, ETI Group, Siemens, Joslyn Clark, Toshiba and ZEZ SILKO)
Low-voltage Contactor is an electrically controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit, similar to a relay except with higher current ratings. A contactor is controlled by a circuit which has a much lower power level than the switched circuit.
The Low-voltage Contactor industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and EU.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ABB and Eaton have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Germany, SCHALTBAU GMBH has become as a global leader.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 33%, followed by EU with 25%, and China market take a market share of 17.7% in 2015
According to this study, over the next five years the Low-Voltage Contactor market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Low-Voltage Contactor business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Low-Voltage Contactor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Low-Voltage Contactor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
AC Contactor
DC Contactor
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Motor Application
Power Switching
Other Applications
