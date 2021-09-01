Lung Cancer Surgery Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors by 2025

A patient diagnosed with early lung cancer delaying the surgery poses serious health risk leading to the spread and upstaging of the tumor. The American Association for Thoracic Surgery concluded that there was a 4% increased risk of upstaging of patients with stage 1 non-small cell lung cancer to stage 2, 3, or 4, each week before their surgery. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network suggests lung cancer resection surgery should be done within eight weeks for stage 1 NSCLC.

The surge in mortality rates of patients with lung cancer can be traced as early as 1930s. A quarter of all cancer deaths in America in 2018 can be attributed to lung cancer (projected 154,050 Americans are expected to die from lung cancer). Alarmingly, the survival rate of lung cancer is the least vis-à-vis other leading cancer sites (prostate 98.2 percent, breast 89.6 percent and colorectal 64.5 percent). Further, more than 50 percent patients suffering from lung cancer die within a year of being diagnosed. Active smoking accounts for close to 90 percent of lung cancer cases, radon leads to 10 percent, while occupational exposures to carcinogens is responsible for 9 to 15 percent and air pollution about 1 to 2 percent.

Rising Cases of Lung Cancer to Push Market Growth; Associated Risks May Hamper Revenue Generation

A diagnosis of lung cancer marks the starting of an expedition full of psychological, emotional, physical and practical challenges. Surgery can be called the Hobson’s choice, which gives patients a ray of hope for survival. The sheer increase in the number of lung cancer patients has resulted in a boom in the lung cancer surgery market. Besides, robotic surgery and technological advances have bolstered revenues in the lung cancer surgery market. Moreover, some evidences claim consuming processed meat, alcoholic drinks and red meat might aggravate lung cancer. However, studies reveal that the intake of foods containing isoflavones (oestrogen-like properties in plants) might reduce the risk of lung cancer among people who have never smoked and in the case of heavy smokers, consuming vitamin C might lessen the risk of lung cancer.

However, surgery is not the panacea for lung cancer and surgical intervention can sometimes render patients unfit to carry out certain strenuous physical activities. Risks associated with lung cancer surgery include excessive bleeding, anesthesia-related complications, blood clots in the lungs or legs, pneumonia and wound infections. These factors are expected to restrict growth of the lung cancer market. The presence of a limited number of surgeons is another revenue puller.

Rapid Rise in the Number of Lung Cancer Patients Across the World

Lung cancer is the most common type of cancer among women and men alike. The World Cancer Research Fund data indicates that two million new cases of lung cancer have been registered in 2018. Hungary tops the list in terms of the number of cancer patients followed by Serbia. The only exception is that with regards to women, Denmark comes second to Hungary. Among men, the highest lung cancer rates have been found in Central and Eastern Europe and Eastern Asia. Whereas, North America, Eastern Europe and Eastern Asia have the highest number of lung cancer rates in women.

Segmentation of the Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Lung cancer surgery can have fatal consequences and it is required to be performed by an experienced surgeon. The types of operations that help treat non-small cell lung cancer are highlighted below: