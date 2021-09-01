Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis over Distributed Regions – Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) development in United States, Europe and China.

M-commerce (mobile commerce) is the buying and selling of goods and services through wireless handheld devices such as cellular telephone and personal digital assistants (PDAs).

The M-Commerce market is expected to grow with increasing number of smartphones, tablets and other internet enabled devices.

In 2017, the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018–2025.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2340490

The key players covered in this study:

· Ericsson

· Google

· Gemalto

· IBM

· MasterCard

· Oxygen8

· Mopay

· PayPal

· Visa

· SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

· Premium SMS

· Near Field Communication (NFC)

· Direct Carrier Billing

· Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

· Others

Market segment by Application, split into:

· Retailing

· Billing

· Ticketing Services

· Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make an Inquiry before Buying this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2340490

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013–2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013–2018)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Market Size by Type (2013–2018)

4.2 Global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Market Size by Application (2013–2018)

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Ericsson

12.1.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2013–2018)

12.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.2.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2013–2018)

12.2.5 Google Recent Development

12.3 Gemalto

12.3.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.3.4 Gemalto Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2013–2018)

12.3.5 Gemalto Recent Development

Continued…

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018–2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mobile-commerce-m-commerce-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]