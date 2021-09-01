Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017-2027

Glutamate is a natural amino acid found in the human body and in foods which contain protein, such as fish, mushrooms, tomatoes, meats, nuts, seaweeds and most dairy products. Glutamate is manufactured by the fragmentation of corn or sugarcane, as well as by bacterial fragmentation. The product obtained is a white crystal, to which sodium is added to form monosodium glutamate, also known as MSG. The fermentation process is used for mass production with low cost. It is used as a food additiveand flavor enhancer for many dishes, such as baked goods, sauces, milk and meat products and cheeses.It is also used as an additive in dairy applications to increase the shelf life and taste of products.

Food processing industries are major end users for monosodium glutamate, using it for the manufacturing of convenient & functional food, snacks, seasonal blends, instant noodles and soups. MSG is also used in institutional food service providers and restaurants.It is available in the market under various trade names, such as accent, ajinomoto and third spice. It is classified by the European Union as a safe for use food additive and by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a GRAS (generally recognized as safe) food ingredient.Monosodium Glutamateis commonly used in fast foods. It doesn’t have its own distinct flavor but it helps intensify the natural flavor of the food and is described as ‘Umami’, the fifth basic taste after sweet, bitter, sour, and salty.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3412

Other than the food industry, it is also used in medical/pharmaceutical applications. Medical applications include parenteral nutrition, for congenital metabolic diseases and as a hypertension neuroregulator. Monosodium Glutamateis also used in animal feed in negligible amounts.

Monosodium Glutamate Market:Market Dynamics

The growing preference towards processed food and fast food, owing to hectic lifestyles is expected to remain a key driving factor for the global monosodium glutamate marketin the forecast period. The manufacturing of monosodium glutamate has shifted from the extraction method to the fermentation method, as this method can be used for large scale production while maintaining a low per-unit cost. Thus owing to an increase in the profit margin, which has largely impacted growth of the monosodium glutamate market. However, health concerns associated with the consumption of MSG, such as headache, sweating, chest pain, nausea, and skin rashamong consumers and its regulation by regional FDA (Food & Drug Administration) authorities are anticipated to be a restraint to the monosodium glutamate market.

Monosodium Glutamate Market:Market Segmentation

Segmentation of the monosodium glutamate market on the basis of end use industry: Food Processing Industry Medical/pharmaceutical industry Livestock Industry Cosmetic Industry

Segmentation of the monosodium glutamate market on the basis of application: Additives Preservatives Flavor enhancers Acidity regulators



Monosodium Glutamate Market: Regional Outlook

The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market is fragmented within certain companies. Competition within these companies is on the basis of the price. China is a major consumer and producer of monosodium glutamate. After China, Japan is a major consumer for the monosodium glutamate market. Increasing demand for fast food in the Indian subcontinent and South East Asia has made Asia Pacific a major consumer segment of the monosodium glutamate market.Asia Pacific is followed by North America in terms of consumption, as the U.S. has substantial demand for monosodium glutamate owing to huge demand from the food manufacturing sectorand the increasing demand for Asian food. Europe has a significant demand for monosodium glutamate due to the growing food manufacturing sector in this region. The rest of the global market also showing a positive influence on the market growth of the monosodium glutamate market in the forecast period.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3412

Monosodium Glutamate Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global monosodium glutamate market, identified across the value chain are: