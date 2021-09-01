More press releases» Press Release Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global Surgical Adhesives and Sealants market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Surgical Adhesives and Sealants market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Surgical Adhesives and Sealants market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Surgical Adhesives and Sealants market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Baxter

Ethicon

C.R.Bard

CSL Behring

CryoLife

Cohera Medical

Kuraray America

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Tissuemed

Vivostat

Ocular Therapeutix

B. Braun Melsungen

The Medicines Company

Sealantis

BISCO

Advanced Medical Solutions

Adhesys Medical

Chemence Medical

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products

STB Lifesaving Technologies

Sea Run Holdings

Hualan Biological Engineering

Market size by Product

Natural/Biological Adhesives and Sealants

Synthetic and Semi-synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Market size by End User

Skin Closure Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Surgical Adhesives and Sealants market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Surgical Adhesives and Sealants companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

