Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in Europe 2018 Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2021
The analysts forecast the municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2017-2021.
Municipal water treatment (purification) is the process of removing undesirable chemicals, materials, and biological contaminants from raw water. Municipal wastewater treatment is the process of removing all kinds of contaminants from wastewater and household sewage, both runoff (effluents) and domestic. The objective of these processes is to provide water that is fit for consumption. Most municipal water is purified for human consumption, but water purification may also be designed for a variety of other purposes, including meeting the requirements of medical, pharmacological, chemical, and industrial applications. The quality standards for drinking water are usually established by governments or by international standards institutions.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of water and wastewater treatment chemicals for the applications such as municipal water treatment and municipal wastewater treatment by considering 2016 as the base year.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
? Central and Eastern Europe
? Western Europe
The report, Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
? AkzoNobel
? Arkema
? BASF
? Kemira
? SNF Group
Other prominent vendors
? Accepta Water Treatment
? Beckart Environmental
? Chemifloc
Market driver
? Growing importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse.
Market challenge
? Efficient treatment chemicals reduce overall consumption of treatment chemicals.
Market trend
? Investments in aging water and wastewater treatment facilities.
Key questions answered in this report
? What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
? What are the key market trends?
? What is driving this market?
? What are the challenges to market growth?
? Who are the key vendors in this market space?
? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Outlook
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by type
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe shares by type
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by flocculants
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by coagulants
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by disinfectants and general biocidal products
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by antifoam and defoaming chemicals
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by scale and corrosion inhibitors
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by pH conditioners
Market for other municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals in Europe
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by application
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by application
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by municipal water treatment application
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by municipal wastewater treatment
PART 08: Geographic segmentation
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by geography
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by geography
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Western Europe
Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Central and Eastern Europe
PART 09: Market drivers
Increasing demand for cost-effective chemicals
Rising environmental concerns
Stricter regulations at national and regional levels
Growing importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
Strong competition among suppliers
Tender process and criteria
Growing production costs for raw materials and energy
Efficient treatment chemicals reduce overall consumption of treatment chemicals
Continued……
