NETWORK ANALYTICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, APPLICATIONS, KEY PLAYERS, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2023

The need to address the increasing challenges in effectively maintaining higher QoS and QoE will drive the network analytics market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Network Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The network intelligence solutions are expected to dominate the market from 2015 to 2020 with the largest market share than the network analytics services segment, due to growing network challenges faced by the organizations worldwide.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Analytics.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ACCENTURE

ALCATEL-LUCENT

BRADFORD NETWORKS

CISCO SYSTEMS

IBM

SANDVINE

SAS INSTITUTE

TIBCO SOFTWARE

JUNIPER NETWORKS

BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solutions

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cloud Providers

Telecom Service Providers

ISPs

Satellite Communication Providers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Network Analytics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Analytics

1.2 Classification of Network Analytics by Types

1.2.1 Global Network Analytics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Network Analytics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Solutions

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Global Network Analytics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Network Analytics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Cloud Providers

1.3.3 Telecom Service Providers

1.3.4 ISPs

1.3.5 Satellite Communication Providers

1.4 Global Network Analytics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Network Analytics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Network Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Network Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Network Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Network Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Network Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Network Analytics (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ACCENTURE

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Network Analytics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ACCENTURE Network Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ALCATEL-LUCENT

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Network Analytics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ALCATEL-LUCENT Network Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 BRADFORD NETWORKS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Network Analytics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 BRADFORD NETWORKS Network Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 CISCO SYSTEMS

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Network Analytics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CISCO SYSTEMS Network Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Network Analytics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBM Network Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 SANDVINE

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Network Analytics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 SANDVINE Network Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 SAS INSTITUTE

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Network Analytics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SAS INSTITUTE Network Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



