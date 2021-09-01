Oil and Gas Pipeline Management Software Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2018-2028

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Management Software Market: Introduction

Pipelines are used to transport oil, gas and other liquids through integrated pipeline networks across land and underwater. So the maintenance of pipeline infrastructure and ongoing daily operations are done with the help of oil and gas pipeline management software. These oil and gas pipeline management software are increasingly being adopted by the industry to ensure the optimal performance and enhance the operational efficiency of the infrastructure in daily operations. The oil and gas pipeline management software helps to reduce the chances of leakage in pipelines spread over thousands of miles. Moreover, the oil and gas pipeline management software plays an important role in automation and security as the software may include SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) technology. Oil and gas pipeline management software provides full control and visibility of operations from gathering, transportation and distribution. Some of the oil and gas pipeline management software provides real time data integration and they can be accessed from anywhere and at any time. So with the help of the oil and gas pipeline management software one can reduce the pipeline incident rates, meet compliance and streamline processes.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Management Software Market: Dynamics

The increasing need for modernizing the pipeline systems in the industry to ensure cost effective maintenance of pipelines and to bring the operational efficiency is one of the major factors driving the growth of the oil and gas pipeline management software market. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and automated systems for improving the performance of the oil and gas pipeline is also fueling the growth of the oil and gas pipeline management software market. Moreover, the oil and gas pipeline management software helps in improving the operational safety and reduces the leakage incident rates, which is another factor boosting the growth of the oil and gas pipeline management software market. Furthermore, rising adoption of SCADA, emerging security needs and real time management of pipeline operations are some more factors driving the growth of the market.

Some of the oil and gas pipeline management software which includes SCADA does not meet the current regulatory compliance standards which is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the oil and gas pipeline management software market.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7176

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Management Software Market: Segmentation

The global oil and gas pipeline management software market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user and region.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Management Software Market by deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Oil and Gas Pipeline Management Software Market by end-user

Oil and gas

Energy and utilities

Other

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Management Software Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In May 2017, Emerson Electric Co. completed its acquisition of MYNAH Technologies, provider of simulation and operator training software. This acquisition will help to improve plant safety, performance and profitability by allowing them to fully optimize their human and automation resources.

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global oil and gas pipeline management software market identified across the value chain include Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Bentley Systems, Inc., and Open Access Technology International, Inc.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Management Software Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the oil and gas pipeline management software market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

North America and Europe are expected to hold the largest market share of the oil and gas pipeline management software market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific oil and gas pipeline management software market is anticipated to grow at an attractive pace during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of SCADA and advanced network technologies.

Download Methodology of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7176