Oil and Gas Separators Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2023 | Alfa Laval, Honeywell International, Pentair plc, Schlumberger Limited.

According to MRFR analysis, the global oil & gas separators market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the estimated period (2017-2023). The oil & gas separators market is increasing at a rapid pace and is expected to continue to grow at the same pace over the forecast period. Increase in unconventional oil and gas resources, mainly shale gas and oil reserves, will drive the oil and gas separators market.

Competitive landscape:

Global oil & gas separators market is highly uneven and competitive due to the presence of several large and medium players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include acquisition and expansion, product launch, agreement & partnership. Strategic partnerships between key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period.

Oil & Gas Separators Market Leading Players Analyzed are:

Exterran Corp. (U.S.), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.S), Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), and Halliburton Inc. (U.S.). TechnipFMC Plc (U.K), ACS Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Suzler Ltd. (Switzerland), and Pall Corporation (India), Frames Group (The Netherlands), and GEA Group AG (Germany)

Global Oil and Gas Separators Market Highlights:

The oil and gas separators market has been growing rapidly, experiencing a heightened demand across the globe. Factors boosting the growth of the market include the increasing demand for energy and the increase in the discoveries of oil and gas resources, mainly shale gas and oil reserves. Moreover, factors such as the growing demand for oxygen in coal gasification projects and the vast nitrogen requirement escalates the market on the global platform.

Oil & gas, chemical, energy & mining industry is among the most significant contributors to the growth of the oil and gas separators market. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing installation of several on-site and off-site processing facilities, in countries such as Mexico, China, Russia, Canada, and Indonesia are fueling the demand for oil and gas separators.

Segmental Analysis:

The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Technology: Gravitational and Centrifugal among others.

By Type: Two-Phase, Three-Phase, Deliquilizers, Scrubbers, and Degassers among others.

By Application: Refineries, Onshore, and Offshore.

By Vessel Configuration: Horizontal, Vertical, and Spherical.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-world (RoW).

Oil and Gas Separators Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the leading region driving the global oil & gas separators market. The market perceives tremendous growth in offshore exploration activities in the Gulf of Mexico which as a result, is driving the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific is another lucrative market for oil and gas separators, following the North American Market closely. The growing demand for energy and the increasing investment in exploration activities will drive the APAC market during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is another prominent market for the oil & gas separators. The region witnesses growing investments in oil & gas refineries. Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are the biggest oil and gas, exporters.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from industrial sources, such as processing plants and reinjecting it into oil fields to enhance production in reservoirs.

Industry News

In January 2016, Water Standard, oil and natural gas water treatment company, acquired water and oil separation equipment provider Monarch Separators.

Hence, global Oil & Gas Separators market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% by the end of the forecast period.

