Operating Table Parts Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Trends, Major Players, Regions, Segments and Forecast to 2023

MRFR Provides Appropriate Analysis of Global Operating Table Parts Market by Geographical Analysis, Scope, Applications, Products, Prominent Audience, End Users, and Market Players for Global, and Country Level Market Segments, etc

Operating Table Parts Market – Overview

Global Operating Table Parts Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% during forecast period. Increasing number of surgeries including bariatric surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, urology surgeries, and other, growing obese & geriatric population and favorable reimbursement policies drives the growth of global operating table parts market during the forecast period. However, factors such as high therapeutic surgery cost and related side effects, and the high cost of operating tables are projected to restrain the market growth.

Segmentation:

The global operating table parts market is segmented on the basis of product type, procedure, accessory, and end user.

On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented into general surgical tables, specialty surgery table. The specialty surgery table segment is sub-segmented into orthopedic surgery table, neurological operating table, urology and cysto tables, and others. On the basis of the procedure, the market is categorized into anesthesia, orthopedic, neurology, urology, ophthalmic/ENT, and others.

Request Free Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5802

On the basis of the accessory, the market is segmented into standard accessory and patient supports. The standard accessory segment is sub-segmented into clamps & sockets, restraint straps, anesthesia aids, accessory cart, general, and others. The patient supports segment is sub-segmented into body supports, leg supports, tabletop extensions, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical center, and others.

Operating Table Parts Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas leads the global operating table parts market. Favorable reimbursement policies and a well-developed healthcare sector drives the market growth within the region. Moreover, changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare expenditure boosts the market. Europe stands second in the global operating table parts market due to increasing number of surgeries and government support for research & development within the region. Regionally, Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the market in the developed economies like Italy, U.K, France, and others. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the market. This can be attributed due to the increasing number of therapeutic surgeries, growing geriatric & obese population, and presence of developing economies like India, China, and Australia within the region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global operating table parts market due to the presence of poor economies, lack of healthcare services and stringent government policies, especially within the Africa region.

Key Players:

The key players for the global operating table parts market are Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., AGA SANITÄTSARTIKEL GMBH, Alvo, Denyers International Pty, Merivaara, Mizuho OSI, Lojer Group, Siemens AG, STERIS plc., SKYTRON, Stryker, Getinge AB, Mindray, Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, Eschmann Holdings Ltd, Akrus, Oricare, Medifa-Hesse, OPT SurgiSystems, NUOVA BN, and others.

Major TOC of Global Operating Table Parts Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Product Type

7 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Procedure

8 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Accessory

9 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By End User

10 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Region

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 MRFR Conclusion

14 Appendix

Browse Complete 100 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 100+ Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/operating-table-parts-market-5802

List of Tables:

TABLE 1 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: BY PRODUCT TYPE 2014-2023 (USD MILLION) 37

TABLE 2 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: FOR GENERAL SURGICAL TABLES 2014-2023 (USD MILLION) 38

TABLE 3 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: FOR SPECIALTY SURGERY TABLES 2014-2023 (USD MILLION) 38

TABLE 4 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: BY PROCEDURE 2014-2023 (USD MILLION) 40

TABLE 5 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: FOR ANESTHESIA 2014-2023 (USD MILLION) 41

TABLE 6 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: FOR ORTHOPEDIC 2014-2023 (USD MILLION) 41

TABLE 7 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: FOR NEUROLOGY 2014-2023 (USD MILLION) 42

TABLE 8 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: FOR UROLOGY 2014-2023 (USD MILLION) 42

TABLE 9 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: FOR OPHTHALMIC/ENT 2014-2023 (USD MILLION) 42

TABLE 10 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: BY ACCESSORY 2014-2023 (USD MILLION) 44

LOT CONTINUED…!

List Of Figures:

FIGURE 1 MARKET STRUCTURE 16

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS 18

FIGURE 2 MARKET DYNAMICS: GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET 22

FIGURE 3 VALUE CHAIN: OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET 31

FIGURE 4 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL: GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET 33

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: BY PRODUCT TYPE 2016 – 2023 (USD MILLION) 38

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: BY PROCEDURE 2016 & 2023 (USD MILLION) 41

FIGURE 7 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: BY ACCESSORY 2016 & 2023 (USD MILLION) 45

FIGURE 8 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: BY END USER 2016 & 2023 (USD MILLION) 47

FIGURE 9 GLOBAL OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: BY REGION, 2016 (%) 50

FIGURE 10 EUROPE OPERATING TABLE PARTS MARKET: BY REGION, 2016 (%) 64

LOF CONTINUED…!

Check Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5802

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]