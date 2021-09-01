Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Personal Finance Software Market 2019–2023 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

Press Release

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Personal Finance Software Market 2019–2023 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts”.

Personal Finance Software Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global personal finance software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Personal finance software helps to manage credit cards, investments, bank accounts, income, and expenditure of an individual in a smartphone or PC. It has the capability to manage payrolls and monetary transactions by helping an individual to manage monthly expenses efficiently. These software function like a dashboard for the user’s money that helps in tracking transactions and alerting the user when a problem arises.

 

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal finance software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the installations of personal finance software, which are downloaded as mobile applications or on a computer system.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Personal Finance Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Quicken
• The Infinite Kind
• YNAB
• BUXFER
Other prominent vendors
• Alzex software
• Microsoft
• doxo
• Personal Capital
• Money Dashboard
• Prosper Funding
• PocketSmith
• CountAbout
• Finicity
• Moneyspire
• CoinKeeper
• BankTree Software
• NCH Software
• Easy Life
• MechCAD Software

Market driver
• Growing dependency on the Internet
Market challenge
• Availability of open-source solutions
Market trend
• Availability of mobile applications
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Market assumptions

PART 05: Introduction

  • Market outline

PART 06: Market landscape

  • Market overview
  • Product lifecycle analysis
  • Market size and forecast

PART 07: Five forces analysis

  • Five forces analysis

PART 08: Market segmentation by product

  • Market overview
  • Web-based software
  • Mobile-based software

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user

  • Market overview
  • Home business users
  • Individual consumer

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

  • Americas
  • EMEA
  • APAC

Continued……

