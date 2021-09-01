Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2027

Phosphated distarch phosphate is a type of resistant starch in a modified form, prepared from treating naïve starch with a phosphorylating agent. The resistant starch is a starch which is indigestible in the small intestine and is a great energy source for colonic cells. Broadly resistant starch are classified as Type 1, Type 2, Type 3 and Type 4. Type 1 to 3 are mostly naturally present in the foods and type 4 is a chemically modified type. The phosphated distarch phosphate acts as a food additive, functioning as thickener, stabiliser or emulsifier. The global phosphated distarch phosphate market is growing owing to the increasing demand for dietary fibre wherein phosphated distarch phosphate is one of the good sources of dietary fibre. The phosphated distarch phosphate is widely used an additive in processed breakfast cereals, bakery products such as white bread, pastry, biscuits and starch based foodstuffs. The phosphated distarch phosphate does not easily breakdown during the processing or storage of foodstuff. So when it is added to food, due to the lower temperature profile of phosphated distarch phosphate, the food can be cooked with retaining the important nutrients.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The modified resistant starch such as phosphated distarch phosphate controls the total cholesterol and total lipid profiles. The demand for dietary fibre, is one of the prominent factor which drives the global phosphated distarch phosphate market. The health benefits of resistant starch attribute to the growth of increasing consumption of phosphated distarch phosphate. The increase in the obesity, weight gain, diabetics and number of health issues across the world has led to the increase of diet health programs, fitness studious and other health related workout. Furthermore, the consumers are exposed to the various digestive heath management techniques wherein the dietary fibres are introduced. The increasing demand for glycemic management, digestive health and energy management drives the global phosphated distarch phosphate market. From the supplier side, the manufacturers are benefited by differentiating their product brands. The improved yield in the foodstuff preparation, fine textures through addition of phosphated distarch phosphate in the food formulations, further fuels the global phosphated distarch phosphate market.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source type, phosphated distarch phosphate market can be segmented as follows:-

Corn

Wheat

Potato

Rice

Tapioca

On the basis of function, phosphated distarch phosphate market can be segmented as follows:-

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Binders

Emulsifiers

On the basis of end-use industry, phosphated distarch phosphate market can be segmented as follows:-

Food Frozen Confectionary Canned Foods Nutrition bars Ready-to-eat meals



Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global phosphated distarch phosphate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Globally, the emerging consumer demands are being capitalise by the manufacturers of phosphated distarch phosphate coupled with the robust marketing intelligence. The phosphated distarch phosphate market in North America is propelled by the consumers’ inclination towards the adoption of scientifically proven nutritional ingredients. The robust technological platform coupled with innovation in the food industry in regions such as North America and Western Europe, makes the phosphated distarch phosphate market to evolve at a faster pace. Also, the penetration of inclusion of dietary fibres in the daily food habits also increases the consumption of phosphated distarch phosphate in the region. The health authorities such as WHO, European Food Safety Authority among others, recognise phosphated distarch phosphate as an effective resistant starch, which boosts the global phosphated distarch phosphate market. The phosphated distarch phosphate market in APEJ is expected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period with countries such as Australia and India contributes majorly in terms of production.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global phosphated distarch phosphate market include: