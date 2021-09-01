Plumbing Fitting Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Plumbing Fitting Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Plumbing Fitting Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Masco CorporationKohlerFortune BrandsLIXIL CorporationFriedrich GroheTotoRWCRocaLota GroupSpectrum BrandsGlobe UNION Industrial CorpJacuzziHuayiElkayLascoMaaxIdeal StandardVilleroy & BochJaquar GroupSanitecHansgroheSunlot GroupHindwareCERA Sanitaryware)

Plumbing fittings are crucial components of plumbing systems installed in buildings for efficient distribution of water within the building for drinking, washing, heating and for removing waterborne wastes from the building.

Scope of the Global Plumbing Fitting Market Report

This report focuses on the Plumbing Fitting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Plumbing components are typically used in laying pipelines that provide means of transport for fluids into and out of the building. Given that efficient plumbing is a critical requirement for all buildings, demand for plumbing fittings and fixtures is dependent on the level of construction activity, which in turn is influenced by the overall health of the economy. The level of economic growth and construction activity primarily dictates market prospects for plumbing fittings.

Rapid urbanization in developing countries will continue to drive growth in the market, since strong urban concentration will trigger increases in infrastructure expenditure, and urban planning. The creation of large megacities involves the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers, which in turn increases prospects for plumbing work, thus driving market prospects for plumbing fittings and fixtures.

China is the dominate producer of plumbing fitting, the production was 327.27 million pieces in 2015, accounting for about 42.14% of the total amount, followed by USA, with the production market share of 23.58%. India has emerged as the second largest sanitaryware market by volume in Asia Pacific and has the largest growth rate of 14.26% from 2011 to 2015.

The industry concentration is relatively low. Manufactures are distributed around the world. Leading players in plumbing fitting industry are Masco Corporation, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Lota Group. Masco Corporation is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 7.11% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 18.14% production share of the market in 2015.

The worldwide market for Plumbing Fitting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Plumbing Fitting Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global Plumbing Fitting Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Plumbing Fitting Market Segment by Type

Faucets

Shower Heads

Valves and Pipe Fittings

Others

Global Plumbing Fitting Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

