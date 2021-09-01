Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2027

Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite Market at a Glance

Potassium hydrogen sulphite, also called as potassium bisulfite is useful in wide application. Potassium hydrogen sulphite has a strong sulphur odour, since when they react with the acid of any juice or food product SO2 is liberated. This SO2 liberated is effective in killing the harmful micro-organisms which are present in food. Thus, potassium hydrogen sulphite finds use in the food industry to prevent the food from getting spoiled. The potassium hydrogen sulphite is accepted commercially since it is approved by FDA. In brewery industry, the potassium hydrogen sulphite acts as a sterilising agent. It also acts as a potent antioxidant to protect the flavour and colour of alcohols. The potassium hydrogen sulphite is also used in pharmaceutical applications. The industrial or technical grade potassium hydrogen sulphite is used in dyes in textile, leather, and fertiliser industries.

Understanding the Key Market Influencers and Restraints: Food Industry to Project Soaring Demand for Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite

The potassium hydrogen sulphite has a wide application from the food industry to leather industrial. The global potassium hydrogen market is primarily driven by the growth in the end use industry. For instance, the food manufacturers always need to keep the food products fresh and palatable, in order to increase their point of sale. The growing demand from them ultimately drives the consumption of potassium hydrogen sulphite. The wine manufacturers’ uses potassium hydrogen sulphite as an additive during the wine production process to inhibit the growth of any bacteria or molds, and also to sustain or uphold the texture/colour & flavour. The growth of wine industry also creates an increase in the demand for potassium hydrogen sulphite, since it is one of the key ingredients in wine making. For instance, according to ‘The Wine Institute’, the world wine consumption analysis showed 13% increase in wine consumption in the U.S. for the year 2014 which is followed by France with an increase of 11.3%. The rise demand for wine and other breweries also boosts the global potassium hydrogen sulphite market.

Dissecting the Global Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite Market: Evaluating the Most Promising Segments

On the basis of grade, potassium hydrogen sulphite market can be segmented as follows:-

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Photo Grade

On the basis of application, potassium hydrogen sulphite market can be segmented as follows:-

Food

Chemicals

Waste Water

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Leather

Paper & Pulp

Photography

Evaluating Lucrative Regions: Western European Brewery Industry Showcasing Significant Use of Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite

The global potassium hydrogen sulphite market is divided into seven regions including Latin America, Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The potassium hydrogen sulphite is majorly used in breweries compared to other applications. The Western European region is dominant in the use of potassium hydrogen sulphite for brewery industry. The countries such as France, Italy, Germany and Spain are among the top manufacturing countries of wine. The potassium hydrogen sulphite market in North America is growing with the growth of ready to eat food products. The changing lifestyle has advanced the demand for ready to eat foods. Even though the ready to eat eatables is rising, the consumers are becoming more cautious about the food additives owing to the food safety risks. Thus, the food industry to adopting to the more safety measures to satisfy the consumer demands and at the same time placing the variety of the attractive foodstuffs on the shelves. Latin America potassium hydrogen sulphite market is expected to grow at significant CAGR during the period of forecast. The growth of leather industry in countries such as Argentina and Brazil is expected to drive the potassium hydrogen sulphite market in the region. The APEJ potassium hydrogen sulphite market is driven by the increase in brewery industry, since players such as Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, France-based largest champagne producer, Diageo plc, and the U.K. based alcohol beverage company among others are investing in the region. The food industry is also booming in Asian countries such as India, China, Australia and others, contributing towards increasing consumption of potassium hydrogen sulphite.

Global Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite Market: Major Participants

