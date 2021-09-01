Process Liquid Analyser Market Forecast Detailed in New Research Report

With an increasing focus on sustainability and the green revolution, coupled with concerns pertaining to the use of fossil fuels, governments across the world are teaming up with global industry bodies to prescribe regulations to reduce the harmful effects of refined petroleum fuels. Adhering to these mandates will mean petroleum refineries need to upgrade their infrastructure, technologies, and blending and operational processes. This scenario is anticipated to create a favourable path for revenue growth of the global process liquid analyser market.

According to a new research study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the process liquid analyser market is slated to reach a valuation of about US$ 4 Bn by 2028. From an estimated value of just under US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018, this is indicative of a decadal growth rate of 5.8% from 2018 to 2028. Mass urbanisation across the globe brought about by rapid industrialisation has resulted in a sustained need for clean, potable water and wastewater treatment. The governments of emerging economies particularly in the Asia Pacific are beefing up investments in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure to meet the rising demands of the population. Future Market Insights predicts a lucrative opportunity for new revenue generation in the process liquid analyser market as a direct consequence of these investments.

Increasing Demand for Process Liquid Analysers to be Witnessed from Key End-use Industries in the Coming Years

Process liquid analysers are widely used across industries such as food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, water and wastewater treatment, oil and petrochemicals, automotive, paper and pulp, and power generation. Consistent growth of end-use industries has led to a rising need for providing high quality output while adhering to the stringent governmental norms ruling various industrial processes. An increasing demand for critical industrial components such as process liquid analysers can be observed in the wake of industrial advancements that call for enhanced operational efficiency and reduction in costs as well as industrial waste. According to FMI analysis, water and wastewater treatment is the largest end-use sector in the global process liquid analyser market, both in terms of revenue and demand generation.

Revenue Pullers in the Process Liquid Analyser Market

While the need to enhance industrial operational efficiencies and ensure consistent integrity of industrial processes is driving the process liquid analyser market, there are certain factors that are restricting revenue growth. Process liquid analysers come with very low replacement rates, requiring the replacement of the product after a span of several years. Product longevity acts as a bane in subsequent replenishments, thereby restraining replacement revenue growth to some extent. Then again, the initial setup costs associated with process liquid analysers could be very high, depending on the end-use application. Complex process liquid analysers used in some of the crucial industrial processes may require high capital investments. This factor is also expected to act as a hindrance to revenue growth of the global process liquid analyser market.

FMI Projections and Forecasts of the Process Liquid Analyser Market