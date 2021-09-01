Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth by 2025 | Business Strategy & Forecast
Proteins are the organic macromolecules that are composed of long chain of amino acids. Protein crystallization and crystallography is the process for the formation of small protein crystals. This process is widely used by industrial and scientific purposes. Proteins normally functions in aqueous environments thus protein crystallization process is generally carried out in water. The main goal behind protein crystallization and crystallography is to develop well ordered protein crystals that overcome the inherent fragility of protein molecules. Many factors such as purity of proteins, concentration of proteins, pH, temperature of medium, additives (buffers) and precipitation (such as ammonium sulfate and polyethylene glycol) may influence the process of protein crystallization and crystallography.
The major factor influencing the market growth of protein crystallization and crystallography market is the development of new technologies. The factor enables to develop new area of advancements for this market and hence drives the growth of protein crystallization and crystallography market. In addition, increasing need for high resolution information on protein structures will further drive the growth of crystallization and crystallography market. The other factor that stimulates the growth of crystallization and crystallography market includes increasing government grants and research and development activities in the biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries which demand the utilization of crystallization and crystallography techniques. Furthermore, emergence of advance technologies like X-ray-free electron lasers in protein crystallization and crystallography market increases the number of users and drives the market growth. However, lack of skilled and knowledgeable personnel to operate this technique will restrain the growth of this market. In addition, high cost and time consuming method further restrains the growth of protein crystallization and crystallography market. Moreover, protein crystallization method is limited to specific types of protein molecules that will also restrain the growth of protein crystallization and crystallography market.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-425
The market of protein crystallization and crystallography market can be categorized into:
- By technology
- Protein purification
- Chromatography
- Affinity Chromatography
- Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Gel-filtration Chromatography
- High Pressure Liquid Chromatography
- Chromatography
- Electrophoresis
- Gel Electrophoresis
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Others
- Protein purification
- Protein crystallization
- Instruments
- Liquid-handling Systems & Robots
- Crystallization Plates
- Others
- Reagents and consumables
- Crystallization Screens
- Others
- Instruments
- Protein crystal mounting
- Protein crystallography
- By Technology
- X-ray Crystallography
- NMR Spectroscopy
- Cryo-electron Microscopy
- Others
- By Product
- Protein crystallization and crystallography reagents/ consumables
- Protein crystallization and crystallography instruments
- Protein crystallization and crystallography service and software
- By end-users
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Government Institutes
- Academic Institutions
- By Technology
Geographically, North America accounts for the largest market of protein crystallization and crystallography. Presence of large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnologies companies coupled with increasing research and development activities in North America will help this region to hold strong position in the market. Europe is considered as the second largest market for protein crystallization and crystallography. The growth in Europe is mainly attributed to positive initiatives from European government coupled with increasing acceptance of protein crystallization and crystallography among people. In addition, Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China are the emerging regions for the global protein crystallization and crystallography market due to increasing investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region.
Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-425
The major players competing in protein crystallization and crystallography market are Hampton Research, Molecular Dimensions Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Danaher Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hampton Research, Jena Bioscience, Rigaku Corporation, Formulatrix, Inc., MiTeGen LLC, Bruker Corporation and others.