Research Report and Overview on Patterned Glass Market

Market Definition and Introduction

Patterned glass is a glass type that has an irregular surface pattern created in the rolling process of glass manufacture to obscure vision or to diffuse light. The pattern creation is generally done on one side only, the other side is left smooth. Patterned glass is manufactured from a design that has been imprinted into the glass that generates a seamless texture pattern. There are multiple advantages of patterned glass. For instance, patterned glass allows a facility of total privacy, semi-private environments and obscuring vision altogether. The patterned glass products are available in a variety of thicknesses for different applications. The thickness also depends on the style and applications could be found in window applications, doors, sidelights, cabinet doors, partitions, stairway railings and many other different uses. Patterned glass could also be tempered provided the glass thickness levels are adequate enough for ensuring durability, especially in safety and security purposes. Patterned glass applications could also be customized by incorporation with other processes such as lamination, back painting and digital printing. Patterned glass gains considerable importance where privacy or obscurity is an important requirement along with a simultaneous need for transmission of light. It also possesses a special, decorative characteristic, which augments its application importance.

Considering these important aspects of applications of patterned glass, the study of the patterned glass market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the patterned glass market is segmented as follows:

Residential

Commercial

Others

On the basis of end use, the patterned glass market is segmented as follows:

Interior Partitions

Interior Doors

Windows

Furniture

Key Trends, Drivers

Patterned glass has been finding increasing applications in commercial as well residential spaces. Besides, they have also finding specialty applications, and an increasingly diverse range of applications such as shower doors, bathroom windows, tub enclosures which include frameless shower door interior types, patio furniture, window treatments, foyers & vestibules, lighting fixtures, shelves and decorative furniture. Besides, patterned glasses are being available in increasing number of patterns, providing a vast range of choices to customers, and thereby considerably impacting the customer base growth favorably. Special characteristics differentiating product brands has been a key trend in the patterned glass market in recent times. For instance, manufacturers of patterned glass have been focusing on product developments which help launch new products which are in accordance with standard building standards. Key manufacturers of patterned glass have been focusing on strengthening the brand value of their products through effective marketing of the aesthetic as well as utility features of their products. This is supported by adequate advertising regarding the diverse range of applications where their products could be deployed, to attract a new base of customers, effectively compete in the market through gaining competitive advantage. Patterned glass manufacturers have also been focusing on augmenting their sales & distribution infrastructure across global regions and geographies for an effective catering to the market demand for patterned glass. This is done by establishing a strong distributor and sales partner network through collaborations with various local suppliers & distributors for augmenting sales volumes. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the patterned glass market at a global level.Besides, the rapid growth of the building and construction sector has also been translating into a rising demand for glass, in both, the residential and commercial construction industries.

However, the relatively high prices of patterned glass have still been proving to a deterrent to certain section of customers, who prefer price economies while selecting glass types in specific applications. This is expected to hamper the growth rate of the patterned glass market over the next few years.

Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the patterned glass market are as follows:

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

NSG Group

PPG Industries

GGI

Guardian Glass, LLC.

Abrisa Technologies

Aldora Aluminum and Glass Products

Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited

New Saray L.L.C.

