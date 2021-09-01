Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2027

Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market: Introduction

Companies try to make the best possible impact on their customers and want to show how much they are trying to protect the environment around us. Generally companies use recycling or go green technology to lessen their environmental footprint. But there are other time tested methods out there, one such option is returnable transport packaging. Automotive and mechanical companies are the first to implement returnable transport packaging. In returnable transport packaging (RTP), same packaging materials and products are repeatedly used.

Returnable transport packaging is a system of reusable sacks, containers (hand-held or bulk), pallets, drums, racks and dunnage which are used to transport products safely and efficiently throughout the supply chain system. These packaging products are produced using durable materials such as wood, metal, plastic, glass and paperboards. Here the sole purpose is to use them repetitively in multiple uses. By using returnable transport packaging, companies enjoy low cost-per-trip charges, while getting increased return on investments. Returnable transport packaging provides efficient and cost optimum transportation, handling, distribution of products.

Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP): Market Dynamics

Globally Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market is witnessing a healthy growth due to increased demand for environmental friendly and cost efficient packaging. Various returnable transport packaging models can be used which are viable and efficient in all supply chain systems. Some popular returnable transport packaging systems are:

Systems which are owned, maintained and managed by end- users

Owned by end users, but maintained & managed by third party companies

Packaging products are rented by end-users from a third-party pooling operator

The global returnable transport packaging has very good growth potential in coming years due to increased regulatory environment, land filling issues and high packaging cost-per-trip. Packaging costs for ecommerce companies and assemblers (automotive and mechanical companies, electronics and semiconductor companies, logistics companies and various home care and cleaning service providers) constitute large part of their manufacturing and service costs. In some cases the products they transport costs less but need high safety packaging E.g. products made up of glass & ceramics, chemicals, etc. In these cases returnable packaging saves lot of packaging cost and the benefits can be transferred to their customers. In some cases of supply chain systems, packaging costs are borne by manufacturing companies instead of logistic service providers. In this case logistic service providers do not care about packaging costs, they will only care about optimizing transportation costs and safety movements of products. So integration, information sharing, profit sharing plays vital role in reusable or returnable transport packaging market. Increased demand for grocery retailing is driving the global returnable transport packaging market. Containers constitute more than 55% of the global reusable or returnable transport packaging market. The main factors driving the containers growing demand is their easy recyclability and reuse.

Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP): Market Segmentation

The global returnable transport packaging (RTP) products market is segmented on the basis of market model, product type, material and end-use industries. On the basis of product type, the global returnable transport packaging (RTP) market is segmented into reusable sacks, containers (hand-held or bulk), pallets, drums, racks, dunnage and others. On the basis of material type, the global returnable transport Packaging (RTP) market is segmented into glass, metal, plastic, paper & paperboard and others. On the basis of end use industries, the global returnable transport packaging (RTP) market is segmented into automobile industry, mechanical equipment industries semiconductors & electronics industries, pharmaceutical equipment’s industry, building and construction, food and beverages, logistics & ecommerce and others. Based on market model the global returnable transport packaging (RTP) market is segmented into:

Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market: Regional outlook

Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) products market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. North America is largest returnable transport packaging market, which is expected to show modest growth in forecasting period. Increasing adoption of returnable transport packaging system by food & beverage (F&B) industry is the main driver of North American returnable transport packaging market. Concerns and awareness for sustainable packaging technologies is driving European returnable transport packaging market. AEJ is the fastest growing returnable transport packaging market due to its largest population share and growing retail consumption levels.

Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global returnable transport packaging (RTP) market are NEFAB GROUP, IFCO Systems, Rehrig Pacific, RPS, Schoeller Allibert, SSI SCHAEFER, 1stWebbing, All Plastic Pallets, Amatech, Atlas Box & Crating, Atlas Bubble Bag, Buckhor, CABKA, CHEP International, ClipLok SimPak, Creative Techniques, DelTec Packaging, DS Smith, Ecopac, Eltete TPM, European Logistics Management, Foxwood, Free Pack Net, George Utz Holding, Green Peas Solutions, Greif, Kite Packaging, Kuehne + Nagel, Linpac Allibert, Loadhog, M J Systems, Monoflo International, Myers Industries, Orbis, Outpace Packaging Solutions, PalletOne, PHS Teacrate, Polymer Logistics, Polymer Solutions International, PPS East, PPS Midlands, Qualpack, RPS, RPP Containers, RPR, RTP Materials Handing, Smurfit Kappa, LOMOLD, TriEnda, Viscount Plastics, Weir & Carmichael.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

