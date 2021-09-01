WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Social Commerce Market 2019 Strategy Analysis ,Business Overview and Opportunities to 2023”.

Social Commerce Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global social commerce market to grow at a CAGR of 33.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Social commerce refers to the buying and selling activities through social media. Social media platforms enable purchase and include highly-curated e-commerce websites. Traditional in-store retailing is popular across the world. However, social commerce has gained considerable traction in the last few years. The global social commerce market is competitive and puts high barriers for new entrants.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global social commerce market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales through desktops, mobiles, and other electronic devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Social Commerce Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Facebook

• Pinterest

• Tencent

• Twitter

• Weibo

Other prominent vendors

• Alibaba

• Etsy

• Fab

• iQIYI

• LinkedIn

• PayPal

• Qwiqq

• Qzone

• Reddit

• Renren

• Tumblr

• Yahoo!

Market driver

• Increasing use of social media advertising

Market challenge

• Efforts required for customer engagement and retention

Market trend

• Technological advances in social media

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

