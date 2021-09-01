Soy Isoflavones Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2017 – 2027

Isoflavones are a kind of organic compound and are predominantly present in several kinds of beans. Soybeans and soy-derived products are very rich sources of Isoflavones, with isoflavones being the active ingredients in soybean. These compounds are referred to as phytoestrogens and function in a way similar to the female hormone estrogen. This property of soy Isoflavones makes them an active ingredient in several female health products. Genistein and Daidzein are the two major soy Isoflavones.

Market Dynamics of Soy Isoflavones Market:

The market for soy isoflavones is based on the specific functional properties of isoflavones, such as their estrogen mimicking nature, and also the increasing demand for organic and natural ingredients. Despite the consistent nature of these factors, soy isoflavones market is of a fluctuating nature. The demand has increased in recent years due to a resurgence of interest in soy products.

The major driver for the soy isoflavones market is the high and increasing demand from post-menstrual women. This demand is based on the fact that women of this age face a considerable reduction of estrogen leading to several problems such as hot flashes, night sweats, and weight gain. Reduced estrogen levels could also lead to serious conditions such as cardiac diseases and osteoporosis. In contrast to procedures such as hormone replacement therapy, soy isoflavones are safer and pose little health risk to the consumer.

The price of soy is a major hindrance for the market in many regions. The negative effect of price is further compounded by the availability of much cheaper and equally natural ingredients such as whole grains. Price-sensitive regions such as Asia-Pacific are particularly affected by this factor. The lack of awareness among consumers about the beneficial properties of soy components is also a major drawback for the market.

Market Segmentation of Soy Isoflavones Market:

The Soy Isoflavones market is segmented on the basis of raw-material type, product type, application and region.

On the basis of raw-material type, the soy Isoflavones market is segmented into genetically modified (GM) and non-genetically modified (non-GM) soy. The increasing consumer negativity towards GMO products is a major variable in the market and is the reason for increasing non-GMO claims in the soy isoflavones market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into soy-beverages, functional foods, supplements and healthcare products and others. The supplements category occupies the dominant market share and is further sub-segmented into dietary, menopausal, bone health and other supplements. Menopausal supplements are the major sub-segment and as such occupies the dominant market position. The demand from Food industry is mainly concentrated on the functional foods owing to the beneficial properties associated with soybean.

On the basis of product type, the soy isoflavones market is segmented into genistein, daidzein, and glucitein. Genistein and daidzein are the important segments in terms of availability, production, and demand. Equol, which is a metabolite of daidzein, is also finding increasing use in the healthcare industry.

Regional Outlook of Soy Isoflavones Market:

The soy isoflavones market in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Japan and the Middle East is covered in the report.

The demand and production of soy-based products are particularly high in Asia-Pacific, with China occupying dominant market share. In North America, the U.S. is an important producer of soybeans and houses several of the major soy Isoflavones manufacturers. Emerging countries in Latin America such as Brazil also represent major markets for soy Isoflavones. Western Europe is also a major region in the soy Isoflavones market due to increasing demand for natural food and healthcare ingredients.

Key Market Players in Soy Isoflavones Market:

Some of the key players in the market include Frutarom Health (SoyLife), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM), SunOpta Inc., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Novogen Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, etc.