Sports Bras Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

Sports Bras Market – 2019

A sports bra is a bra that provides support to female breasts during physical exercise. Sturdier than typical bras, they minimize breast movement, alleviate discomfort, and reduce potential damage to chest ligaments. Many women wear sports bras to reduce pain, and physical discomfort caused by breast movement during exercise. Some sports bras are designed to be worn as outerwear during exercise such as jogging.

This report focuses on the Sports Bras in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike

Adidas

HanesBrands

Lululemon Athletica

Brooks Sports

Under Armour

Lorna Jane

Decathlon

Puma

Gap

Wacoal

L Brands

Anta

Columbia Sportswear

Fast Retailing

Anita

Asics

VF

Triumph

New Balance

Cosmo Lady

Aimer

Lining

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Light Support

Medium Support

High Support

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

E-commerce

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Bras are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2023

Regional and country-level analysis of the Sports Bras market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sports Bras Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Light Support

1.2.2 Medium Support

1.2.3 High Support

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Specialty Stores

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 E-commerce

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nike

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Nike Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Adidas

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Adidas Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 HanesBrands

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 HanesBrands Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Lululemon Athletica

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Lululemon Athletica Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Brooks Sports

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Brooks Sports Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Under Armour

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Under Armour Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Lorna Jane

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Lorna Jane Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Decathlon

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Decathlon Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Puma

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 Puma Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Gap

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Type 1

2.10.2.2 Type 2

2.10.3 Gap Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Wacoal

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Type 1

2.11.2.2 Type 2

2.11.3 Wacoal Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 L Brands

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Type 1

2.12.2.2 Type 2

2.12.3 L Brands Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Anta

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Type 1

2.13.2.2 Type 2

2.13.3 Anta Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Columbia Sportswear

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Type 1

2.14.2.2 Type 2

2.14.3 Columbia Sportswear Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Fast Retailing

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Type 1

2.15.2.2 Type 2

2.15.3 Fast Retailing Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 Anita

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Type 1

2.16.2.2 Type 2

2.16.3 Anita Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Asics

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Type 1

2.17.2.2 Type 2

2.17.3 Asics Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.18 VF

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Type 1

2.18.2.2 Type 2

2.18.3 VF Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.19 Triumph

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Type 1

2.19.2.2 Type 2

2.19.3 Triumph Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.20 New Balance

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Type 1

2.20.2.2 Type 2

2.20.3 New Balance Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.21 Cosmo Lady

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Type 1

2.21.2.2 Type 2

2.21.3 Cosmo Lady Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.22 Aimer

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Type 1

2.22.2.2 Type 2

2.22.3 Aimer Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.23 Lining

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Sports Bras Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Type 1

2.23.2.2 Type 2

2.23.3 Lining Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

7 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Sports Bras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Sports Bras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Sports Bras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Sports Bras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Sports Bras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Bras Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

