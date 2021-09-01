Strategic Market Intelligence: General Insurance in Egypt Market Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022

GlobalData’s ‘Strategic Market Intelligence: General Insurance in Egypt – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022’ report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Egyptian general insurance segment, and a comparison of the Egyptian general insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and net earned premium during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Egyptian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

Get More Information about this report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376418

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Egyptian general insurance segment.

Key Highlights

– Key insights and dynamics of the Egyptian general insurance industry.

– Comparison of Egyptian general insurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

– A comprehensive overview of the Egyptian economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– Egyptian insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Egyptian general insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.

– Distribution channels deployed by the Egyptian general insurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Egypt.

– It provides historical values for the Egyptian general insurance segment for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Egyptian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

– It provides a comparison of the Egyptian general insurance segment with its regional counterparts

– It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in Egypt.

– It analyzes various country risk governance indicators and their impact on the Egyptian general insurance industry

– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Egypt, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Egyptian general insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Egyptian general insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Egyptian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Companies Mentioned:

Misr Insurance Company

Bupa Egypt Insurance Company

Suez Canal Insurance

Arab Misr Insurance Group gig

Arab Orient Takaful Insurance – Property

Allianz Insurance – Egypt

Royal Insurance

Egyptian Takaful Insurance Property

AIG Egypt

Mohandes Insurance Company

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376418

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]