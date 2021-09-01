Sunflower Oil Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Sunflower Oil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kernel

EFKO Group

Aston

Cargill

Optimus

Nutrisun

Dicle Group

NMGK

Bunge

MHP

Creative Group

Tanoni Hnos. Sa

Standard Food

NT Ltd

Oliyar

Delizio

Risoil

COFCO

Region

Wilmar

Adams Group

Luhua Group

Sanxing Group

Pology Oil

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/961783-global-sunflower-oil-market-research-report-2017

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Sunflower Oil in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Linoleic Sunflower Oil

Mid-Oleic Sunflower Oil

High-Oleic Sunflower Oil

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food

Biofuels

Cosmetics

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/961783-global-sunflower-oil-market-research-report-2017

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Sunflower Oil Market Research Report 2017

1 Sunflower Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sunflower Oil

1.2 Sunflower Oil Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Linoleic Sunflower Oil

1.2.4 Mid-Oleic Sunflower Oil

1.2.5 High-Oleic Sunflower Oil

1.3 Global Sunflower Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sunflower Oil Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Biofuels

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Sunflower Oil Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sunflower Oil (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Sunflower Oil Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…………

7 Global Sunflower Oil Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Kernel

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Sunflower Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Kernel Sunflower Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 EFKO Group

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Sunflower Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 EFKO Group Sunflower Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Aston

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Sunflower Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Aston Sunflower Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Cargill

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Sunflower Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Cargill Sunflower Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Optimus

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Sunflower Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Optimus Sunflower Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Nutrisun

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Sunflower Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Dicle Group

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Sunflower Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 NMGK

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Sunflower Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

………..CONTINUED

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseguyReports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +44 208 133 9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com