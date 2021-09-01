Reportocean.com “Glucaric Acid Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Glucaric Acid Market, [By Type (Calcium D-Glucarate, Pure Glucaric Acid, D-Glucaric Acid-1,4-Lactone, Potassium Sodium D-Glucarate, Others); By Application (Detergents, Healthcare, Food Manufacturing, Corrosion Inhibitors, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Glucaric Acid Market is anticipated to reach over USD 1,467 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the detergents segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Increasing application of Glucaric acid in agriculture, chemical, and food industry supports the growth of the Glucaric acid Market. Increasing use in polymer manufacturing further promotes the growth of this market. Glucaric acid is increasingly replacing phosphates in detergents owing to stringent regulations regarding harmful environmental effects of phosphates, thereby supporting market growth. Other factors supporting market growth include increasing awareness regarding environment, and research and development for advancement. Increasing demand from developing nations, and growing use in healthcare sector is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Glucaric acid Market generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The rising use in agriculture and chemical industries in the region drive the market growth. The increasing demand of detergents and growing environmental concerns in the region further support market growth. The increasing demand of glucaric acid for animal feed and growing demand for healthy livestock is expected to accelerate the adoption of glucaric acid during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the Glucaric acid Market report include Cayman Chemical, Rivertop Renewables, Inc., Carbosynth Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Rennovia Inc, Kalion Inc., Alfa Chemistry, AK Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Shanghai Meicheng Chemical Co. Ltd. among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Glucaric acid Market Insights

3.1. Glucaric acid – Industry snapshot

3.2. Glucaric acid – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Glucaric acid Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Glucaric acid – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Glucaric acid Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Glucaric acid Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Glucaric acid Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.5. Bargaining power of supplier

3.6. Bargaining power of buyer

3.7. Threat of substitute

3.8. Threat of new entrant

3.9. Degree of competition

3.10. Glucaric acid Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.11. Glucaric acid Market Value Chain Analysis

3.12. Glucaric acid Industry Trends

3.13. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Glucaric acid Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Calcium D-Glucarate

4.3. Pure Glucaric Acid

4.4. D-Glucaric Acid-1,4-Lactone

4.5. Potassium Sodium D-Glucarate

4.6. Others

5. Glucaric acid Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Detergents

5.3. Healthcare

5.4. Food Manufacturing

5.5. Corrosion Inhibitors

5.6. Others

6. Glucaric acid Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa

Continued..

