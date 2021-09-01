The International Medical Imaging Workstations Market Overview by Market Financial Supply Chain and Demand by 2023

Market Highlights

The global medical imaging workstations market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. The medical imaging workstations has become a base technology of modern medical diagnostics for the treatment of variety of acute and chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The usage of medical imaging/diagnostic workstations has reduced manual work flow and increased the accuracy and precision of diagnosis tremendously in recent years.

As per the data by the Office for National Statistics, in 2016, the gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) was Euro 33.1 billion (USD 35.2 billion) in the UK. However, high cost of diagnostic imaging devices and unfavorable reimbursement policies may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global medical imaging workstations market are Accuray Incorporated, Alma Medical Imaging, Ampronix, Canon, Capsa Solutions LLC, Carestream Health, Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medicor Imaging, NGI Group, Pie Medical Imaging B.V. Siemens AG and others.

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Segmentation

The global Medical Imaging Workstations market has been segmented into modality, component, and usage mode, application and end user.

By modality, the market has been segmented into computed tomography, ultrasound, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), ultrasound, mammography, radiography and others.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into visualization software, display units, display controller cards, central processing units and others.

The market, by usage mode, has been segmented into thin client workstations, thick client workstations.

Based on the application the market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, clinical review, advanced imaging.

Further on the basis of end user the market is bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostics centers, ambulatory centers and others

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Regional Analysis

On regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global medical imaging workstations market owing to the high clinical R&D budgets by both government as well as public and private organizations in diagnostic imaging modalities and rising adoption of advanced technologies. Moreover, favorable reimbursement insurance companies participate actively in the health care chain to control the cost further enhance the growth of the market. Additionally, rising prevalence of geriatric population along with various chronic diseases is contributing the growth of this market.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global medical imaging workstations market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be fastest growing region is due to rising demand for imaging devices, high quality healthcare infrastructure and incidence of major key players for growth and development in this region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global medical imaging workstations market. Moreover, the major market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the increasing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

