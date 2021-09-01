Reportocean.com “Capacitive Sensors Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Capacitive Sensors Market, [By Type (Motion Sensors, Touch Sensors, Position Sensors, Others); By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Others); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The worldwide Capacitive Sensors Market is anticipated to reach around USD 40 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the consumer electronics segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Capacitive Sensors market.Capacitive Sensors Market Is Expected to Reach USD 40 Billion in 2026

The demand for capacitive sensors has increased owing to rising demand for consumer electronics, growing demand for vehicles from emerging economies, and modernization of vehicles. The rising use of capacitive sensors in consumer devices, and growing demand from healthcare sector has resulted in the capacitive sensors market growth. The rising adoption of touch screen displays, and connected devices has increased the demand for capacitive sensors across the globe. The growing implementation of scratch-resistant non-glass surfaces, and miniaturization of sensors further accelerates the adoption of capacitive sensors. Growing demand from emerging economies, development of smart devices, increasing adoption of IoT, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global Capacitive Sensors market. The primary factors driving the Capacitive Sensors market growth in the region include established automotive industry, rising demand for consumer electronics, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, increasing development of smart technologies, and rising disposable income of consumers further increases the demand of Capacitive Sensors in the region.

The leading companies profiled in the Capacitive Sensors Market report include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., 3M Company, Fujitsu Limited, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., TPK Holding Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and STMicroelectronics NV. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

