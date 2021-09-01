Thrombus Precursor Protein Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2027 | Future Market Insights

Thrombus precursor protein (TpP) is one of the component of the coagulation and fibrinolytic pathways. TpP is also a biomarker which indicates vulnerability of people to serious cardiovascular diseases, particlularly associated with occlusion of coronary blood vessels. The elevated levels of TpP means more amount of insoluble fibrin will be produced which will ultimately lead to clot formation, hence it represents a state of active thrombogenesis or hyper-coagulation tendency. Monitoring of TpP levels through an in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test plays an immensely important role for people living with risk of cardiovascular diseases or who have had attacks of angina pectoris, myocardial infarction, arrhythmia or heart failure. The IVD test can also be used for the evaluation of risk of blood clots in the veins or arteries, to observe the performance of anti-clotting therapy or drugs used in prevention of blood clots and to exclude out the possibility of proximal deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Usually diabetes mellitus and hypertension lead to hypercoagulable state and pose major risk factors for thrombogenesis. Early detection of increased TpP levels may protect many people from facing serious life threatening cardiovascular events such as myocardial infarction, necrosis and angina etc. TpP can be extracted from various sources for the diagnostic purposes such as mouse, sheep, human, chicken, Guinea pig, monkey and porcine etc.

Thrombus precursor protein Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major contributor to the growth of global Thrombus precursor protein market is rising incidences of cardiac conditions globally. High blood pressure, high level of cholesterol, diabetes, overweight and obesity, poor diet, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol use and smoking are key risk factors contributing towards the increasing caseload of heart diseases. Approximately half of Americans (47%) have at least one of these three risk factors, according to the data of Centres for disease control and prevention, USA. Increasing population of old age people and rising awareness of people about diagnostics is also contributing to the growth of the market. Lack of awareness and restricted reach of these novel applications may restrict the growth of the market.

Thrombus precursor protein Market: Segmentation

Global Thrombus precursor protein Market has been segmented on the basis of types of sources, based on applications, end user and region.

Based on types of sources, the global Thrombus precursor protein Market is segmented into:

Mouse

Sheep

Human

Chicken

Guinea pig

Monkey

Porcine

Dog

Goat

Rabbit

Bovine

Based on end user, the global Thrombus precursor protein Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutions

Thrombus precursor protein Market: Overview

Global Thrombus precursor protein market is highly fragmented with the presence of a few players. Major multi-national players are centered only in the North America and European countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, incidence of cardiac conditions have been increasing per year rapidly worldwide. In the United States, around 735,000 people suffer heart attack annually and almost 370,000 people are died of coronary heart disease, the most common type of heart diseases.

Thrombus precursor protein Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Thrombus precursor protein Market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, the US is leading the global thrombus precursor protein marketowing to a large patient population at risk of cardiac conditions. Europe also captures a major market share after the USA as cardiovascular diseases causes over 50% of total deaths across the region, 80% of which can be prevented if diagnosed early. Asia and Latin America may register a rapid market growth as a major chunk of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases occur in these regions owing to poor healthcare services, unawareness of people and lack of governmental policies.

Thrombus precursor protein Market: Key Players

Few of major players in the global Thrombus precursor protein Market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Biomerieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Singulex, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BG Medicine, Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Alere, Inc. and LSI Medience Corporation.

