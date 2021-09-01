Tocotrienol Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2027

Tocotrienols are members of vitamin E family and isomers of vitamin E, known for their various health benefits.Tocotrienols can be found in certain oils, wheat, rice, barley, rye, and oats. Various new sources are being discovered by scientists which include annatto. They are mainly extracted from high concentration palm oil, and generally not found in low concentration.

Owing to the incensing awareness about tocotrienols and its tremendous health benefits and application in various types of cancer treatments, and other health benefits, they are a point of researchers’ interests and their global market demand is rapidly growing. However, in present tocotrienols research accounts for only 1 percent of vitamin E research.

Tocotrienols market Segmentation:

Tocotrienols market is segmented on the basis of its isomers / types, its end uses in different applications and on the basis of regions.

On the basis of its type tocotrienols market is segmented as alpha, beta, gamma, and delta tocotrienols. All types are with different chemical structure. However, alpha and gamma tocotrienols are predominant in nature. Alpha-tocotrienols can protect the brain from stroke and related injuries. Gamma-tocotrienols can helps prevention of major damages to the heart after a stroke. While, Delta-tocotrienols can slow down the aggression of platelets. Tocotrienols market is later segmented on the basis of its end-uses as dietary supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, functional foods and beverages. Knowing the ultimate cancer prevention and treatment, cardiovascular disease and stroke management properties of tocotrienols, end uses in pharmaceutical market segment is higher than that of other end-use market segments. Well known benefits of vitamin E family members make demand for tocotrienols in cosmetics market segment. Tocotrienols are also used as dietary supplements as it is necessary element. Athletes, bodybuilders and joggers, also take tocotrienols after strenuous activities, such as exercising, for protein and lipid peroxidation.

Tocotrienols market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific, and Middle East and Africa.Tocotrienols are already used heavily in Asia Pacific, where it has become part of the diet. Other regions are quickly noticing the benefits of including tocotrienols as a part of the diet as well.

Tocotrienols market Drivers:

Increasing applications of tocotrienols in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its benefits such as anti-cancer, lowering cholesterols, cardiovascular disease etc. is key market driver. They are “generally recognized as safe (GRAS)” substance and can be used as an additive in dietary supplements.

Rising number of health conscious consumers and their concern regarding unhealthy lifestyle along with improper diet is anticipated to drive the market demand for tocotrienols in near future. Researchers have developed a new medicine named EVNolSupraBio that has been proven as help in curing Alzheimer’s disease. It might save people against heart strokes coupled with cerebral health illnesses. Such R&D initiatives are expected to create plentiful opportunities and open potential applications for the tocotrienols market.

Increasing awareness about health benefits of tocotrioenols into diet as well as in other applications, its being adopted rapidly into the global markets. Owing to all the health benefits and application tocotrioenols market is expected to expand rapidly in near future.

Tocotrienols market Players:

Growth in the R & D activities in tocotrienols and increasing popularity in global markets coupled with various governments’ approvals for its uses are factors encouraging new players to enter into the market. For instance, Japan has approved tocotrienols as an additive in food, and French government has also approved use of palm based tocotrienols in dietary supplements. Few key plyers in the market includes ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd., Davos Life Sciences, Vance Group, BTSA – Biotechnologías Aplicados SA, American River Nutrition, Inc, Eisai Food & Chemical Co. Ltd, Beijing Ginko Group, Super Vitamins Sdn. Bhd etc.