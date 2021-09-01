Top Growth Opportunities: Confectionery in Indonesia Market Analysis by Matahari Putra Prima, Indomaret, Petra Foods Ltd., Perfetti Van Melle SpA, Pt Kapal Api Global, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., MintZ, Pt Kapal Api Global, PT Mayora Indah, Konimex Pharmaceutical Laboratories PT, Kino Sentra Industrindo, Blaster

Top Growth Opportunities for Confectionery in Indonesia provides an overview of the Confectionery market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalData’s propriety Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Confectionery producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

This report provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Confectionery producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Confectionery markets in Indonesia through GlobalData’s detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

GlobalData’s Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Confectionery producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Indonesian market. Improve your consumer targeting by understand who’s driving the market, what they want, and why

– A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for Indonesia, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period

– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and UAE-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.

Scope

– The Indonesian confectionery market is expected to perform at CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value between 2017-2022.

– This positive performance in the sector reflects the strong economic growth of the country and consequentially a high employment rate that has increased middle class population growth and its disposable income.

– This may drive consumers towards a more positive, indulgent attitude when shopping for confectionery, benefiting more premium offerings.

– However, consumers’ awareness of health issues may serve to tone down positive forecasts in the category based upon choices delivering a more selective and nutritious diet when shopping.

Reasons to buy

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Confectionery consumers in Indonesia.

– This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the confectionery sector.

– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Matahari Putra Prima

Indomaret

Petra Foods Ltd.

Perfetti Van Melle SpA

Pt Kapal Api Global

Mars Incorporated

Mondelez International Inc.

MintZ

Pt Kapal Api Global

PT Mayora Indah

Konimex Pharmaceutical Laboratories PT

Kino Sentra Industrindo

Blaster

Table of Contents

1. Introducing a top growth market for confectionery

Top 10 global growth opportunities scores

Top global issues

Assessment against global strategic issues

2. Market insight – identifying the opportunities to move into

Market growth by category

Value growth of the market

3. Retail and distribution insight – key channels and retailers driving growth

Retail channel share

Key Retail Channel trends

4. Company and brand insight – the competitive landscape defined

Category fragmentation

Company and brand strength

Private label penetration

5. Consumer insight – who, what, when, where and why

Strategic issues map

Key consumer driver implications

