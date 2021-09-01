Tracking-as-a-service 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 27.58% and Forecast to 2023
Tracking-as-a-service Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global tracking as a service to grow at a CAGR of 27.58% during the period 2017-2021.
Tracking-as-a-service platforms are cloud-based IT solutions that are used in the supply chain and logistics systems to track inventories, assets, and vehicles. Tracking as a service platform solution is implemented by enterprises for remote monitoring purpose. Cloud-based tracking systems have gained popularity as the data can be transmitted more quickly in a cloud-based ICT infrastructure.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tracking as a service for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Tracking as A Service 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Digicore Holdings (Inseego)
• Trimble
• Verizon Enterprise Solutions
• Zebra
Other prominent vendors
• AssetTrackr
• Asset Panda
• AT&T
• Ekahau
• Geotab
• Globalstar
• Honeywell
• I.D. Systems
• iTRACK
• LoJack
• Maven Systems
• MiX Telematics
• Motorola Solutions
• Ryder System
• Sprint
• TomTom Telematics
• TRACK GROUP
• Trackimo
• Trinetra Wireless
Market driver
• Need to improve fleet operator efficiency
Market challenge
• Limited control given to customers
Market trend
• Upsurge in use of mobile technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
PART 06: Market segmentation by category
- Global tracking-as-a-service market by category
- PaaS
- SaaS
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Global tracking-as-a-service market by geography
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Upsurge in use of mobile technology
- Emergence of eye tracking systems
- Use of electronic monitoring systems for offender monitoring
- Opportunities for M2M platform providers
Continued……
