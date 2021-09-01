Transmission Fluid Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand

Introduction: Transmission Fluid Market

Transmission fluid is a type of fluid added in the automobile components for the optimum performance, and is responsible for seamless operation of valve, friction of brake as well as for gear lubrication. Transmission fluid contains several types of chemical compounds and additives which increases the lubricating properties which includes, rust and corrosion inhibitor, kinematic viscosity, anti -wear additives, viscosity index, etc. Proper use of the transmission fluid may result in the reduction of damages and also reduce the risk of malfunction. The application of transmission fluid play an important role for the automotive such as, it can protect the metal surfaces from the wear, enhance the cooling function and also reduces the high operating temperature, improves the gaskets condition also increase the rotational speed which ultimately run the vehicle more than 50,000 miles.

Market Dynamics: Transmission Fluid Market

The global transmission fluid plays a vital role for the automotive sector, where provision of the product in new vehicle roll-out from OEMs as well as replacement & servicing of existing vehicles is said to augment the consumption of transmission fluids during the forecast period. There are several drivers which can lift the transmission fluid market upwards in the near future such as, Increasing consumer awareness towards low emission, environment-friendly, zero carbon emission vehicles are the such factors responsible for the growth as well as innovative fluids are being manufactured in line with the production units of the vehicles to cater the demands of fuel efficient & high-performance vehicles. Increasing perception towards the advantages of technologically advanced lubricants is expected to create the strong opportunity for the manufacturers in between the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the automotive segment is expected to hold more than half of the market share in terms of value and volume. Increasing trend of the lower vehicular emissions have refreshed the original equipment manufacturers to collaborate with fluid manufacturers in order to increase optimum efficiency of the fuel. From the regional perspective of the transmission fluid market, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain traction and relatively faster growth in between the forecast period. The transmission fluid market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for more than one third of the market value and volume share and also expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR in between the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: Transmission Fluid Market

Transmission fluid is segmented on the basis of product type, base fluid and application

On the basis of product type, the transmission fluid market segmented as

Automatic

Manual

Dual Clutch

Continuously Variable

On the basis of base fluid, the transmission fluid market segmented as

Mineral

Synthetic

Semi-synthetic

On the basis of application, the transmission fluid market segmented as

Automotive Passenger Vehicle Commercial

Off Road Vehicle Construction Mining Agriculture Others



Regional Outlook: Transmission Fluid Market

Sound economic growth in emerging economies such as India and China are expected to create significant business opportunities for the transmission fluid market over the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region. The demand for transmission fluid is also increasing in the commercial vehicles segment in the APEJ market. The remarkable growth in China and India has led to increased government expenditure in automotive industries. The transmission fluid industry in India is growing at a significant CAGR since the last few years and will offer substantial growth opportunities in the near future. Strategic expansion of transmission fluid players in China can be taken as another opportunity in the regional market. Also, the presence of small players in these countries might also propel revenue growth of the transmission fluid market in the near future.

Some of the key players of the transmission fluid market are the

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BASF

Royal Dutch Shell

BP PLC

