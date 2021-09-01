VETERINARY URINE ANALYZERS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES, INDUSTRY TRENDS, SIZE AND SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2023

A reflectance photometer reads and analyzes urine strips. The user needs to dip the strip to the sample and put it on the strip loading plate. Urine analyzer for animals Automatically give urine protein-creatinine ratio of dogs and cats.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Veterinary Urine Analyzers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Veterinary Urine Analyzers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arkray

BPC BioSed

Idexx Laboratories

URIT Medical Electronic

Abaxis

NeoMedica

New Gen Medical

Siemens

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Benchtop

Portable

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics



