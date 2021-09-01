Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and forecasts to 2022
Virtual Reality (VR) Market by Hardware and Software for (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Energy and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022
Virtual reality (VR) market report offers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with a forecast for 2017 to 2022 based revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Virtual reality (VR) along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the market on a global level.
To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the Virtual reality (VR) has also been incorporated. The study covers market attractiveness analysis, where device type, technology, application and regional segments are analyzed on the basis of their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view on the Virtual reality (VR) by technology, offering, device type, application, and regions. All the segments have been assessed depending on current and future trends and the market is analyzed for period 2016 to 2022. This report analyzes current and future demand of Virtual reality (VR) for different regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa further bifurcation into major countries including U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil
The report covers through competitive viewpoint including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report for Virtual reality (VR) market include Oculus VR, LLC, Sony Corporation, HTC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., EON Reality Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, CyberGlove Systems Inc, Sensics, Inc., Leap Motion Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, WorldViz, Jaunt, Inc., Cyberith GmbH, Virtalis Limited, and Sixense Entertainment, Inc among others.
The report segments Virtual reality (VR) market into:
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Device Type Segment Analysis
Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)
Gesture Control Devices
Projectors and Display Walls
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Technology Segment Analysis
Non-Immersive
Semi-Immersive Fully Immersive
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Offering Segment Analysis
Hardware Components
Sensors
Magnetometers
Accelerometers
Gyroscopes
Proximity Sensors
Image Sensors
Semiconductor Components
Controllers/Processors
Integrated Circuits
Displays
Software Components
Software Developer Kits (SDK)
Cloud-Based Solutions
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Application Segment Analysis
Consumer
Commercial
Aerospace Defense
Medical
Industrial
Others
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Region Segment Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Report description and scope
1.2. Research scope
1.3. Research methodology
1.3.1. Market research process
1.3.2. Market research methodology
Chapter 5. Global Virtual reality (VR) market Type Segment Analysis
5.1. Global Virtual reality (VR) market: Device type overview
5.1.1. Global Virtual reality (VR) market revenue share, by Device type, 2016 and 2022
5.2. Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)
5.2.1. Global Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) Virtual reality (VR) market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
5.3. Gesture Control Devices
5.3.1. Global Gesture Control Devices sensors Virtual reality (VR) market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
5.4. Projectors and Display Walls
5.4.1. Global Projectors and Display Walls Virtual reality (VR) market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Chapter 10. Company Profile
10.1. Oculus VR
10.1.1. Overview
10.1.2. Financials
10.1.3. Product portfolio
10.1.4. Business strategy
10.1.5. Recent developments
10.2. LLC, Sony Corporation
10.2.1. Overview
10.2.2. Financials
10.2.3. Product portfolio
10.2.4. Business strategy
10.2.5. Recent developments
10.3. HTC Corporation
10.3.1. Overview
10.3.2. Financials
10.3.3. Product portfolio
10.3.4. Business strategy
10.3.5. Recent developments
10.4. Samsung Electronics Co
10.4.1. Overview
10.4.2. Financials
10.4.3. Product portfolio
10.4.4. Business strategy
10.4.5. Recent developments
10.5. EON Reality Inc
10.5.1. Overview
10.5.2. Financials
10.5.3. Product portfolio
10.5.4. Business strategy
10.5.5. Recent developments
10.6. Google Inc
10.6.1. Overview
10.6.2. Financials
10.6.3. Product portfolio
10.6.4. Business strategy
10.6.5. Recent developments
10.7. Microsoft Corporation
10.7.1. Overview
10.7.2. Financials
10.7.3. Product portfolio
10.7.4. Business strategy
10.7.5. Recent developments
10.8. Vuzix Corporation,
10.8.1. Overview
10.8.2. Financials
10.8.3. Product portfolio
10.8.4. Business strategy
10.8.5. Recent developments
10.9. CyberGlove Systems Inc
10.9.1. Overview
10.9.2. Financials
10.9.3. Product portfolio
10.9.4. Business strategy
10.9.5. Recent developments
Continued…………………….
