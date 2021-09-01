Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and forecasts to 2022

Virtual Reality (VR) Market by Hardware and Software for (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Energy and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

Virtual reality (VR) market report offers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with a forecast for 2017 to 2022 based revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Virtual reality (VR) along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the market on a global level.

To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the Virtual reality (VR) has also been incorporated. The study covers market attractiveness analysis, where device type, technology, application and regional segments are analyzed on the basis of their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the Virtual reality (VR) by technology, offering, device type, application, and regions. All the segments have been assessed depending on current and future trends and the market is analyzed for period 2016 to 2022. This report analyzes current and future demand of Virtual reality (VR) for different regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa further bifurcation into major countries including U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil

The report covers through competitive viewpoint including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report for Virtual reality (VR) market include Oculus VR, LLC, Sony Corporation, HTC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., EON Reality Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, CyberGlove Systems Inc, Sensics, Inc., Leap Motion Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, WorldViz, Jaunt, Inc., Cyberith GmbH, Virtalis Limited, and Sixense Entertainment, Inc among others.

The report segments Virtual reality (VR) market into:

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Device Type Segment Analysis

Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

Gesture Control Devices

Projectors and Display Walls

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Non-Immersive

Semi-Immersive Fully Immersive

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Offering Segment Analysis

Hardware Components

Sensors

Magnetometers

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Proximity Sensors

Image Sensors

Semiconductor Components

Controllers/Processors

Integrated Circuits

Displays

Software Components

Software Developer Kits (SDK)

Cloud-Based Solutions

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Application Segment Analysis

Consumer

Commercial

Aerospace Defense

Medical

Industrial

Others

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Region Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 5. Global Virtual reality (VR) market Type Segment Analysis

5.1. Global Virtual reality (VR) market: Device type overview

5.1.1. Global Virtual reality (VR) market revenue share, by Device type, 2016 and 2022

5.2. Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

5.2.1. Global Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) Virtual reality (VR) market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.3. Gesture Control Devices

5.3.1. Global Gesture Control Devices sensors Virtual reality (VR) market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.4. Projectors and Display Walls

5.4.1. Global Projectors and Display Walls Virtual reality (VR) market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Chapter 10. Company Profile

10.1. Oculus VR

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Product portfolio

10.1.4. Business strategy

10.1.5. Recent developments

10.2. LLC, Sony Corporation

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financials

10.2.3. Product portfolio

10.2.4. Business strategy

10.2.5. Recent developments

10.3. HTC Corporation

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financials

10.3.3. Product portfolio

10.3.4. Business strategy

10.3.5. Recent developments

10.4. Samsung Electronics Co

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financials

10.4.3. Product portfolio

10.4.4. Business strategy

10.4.5. Recent developments

10.5. EON Reality Inc

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financials

10.5.3. Product portfolio

10.5.4. Business strategy

10.5.5. Recent developments

10.6. Google Inc

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financials

10.6.3. Product portfolio

10.6.4. Business strategy

10.6.5. Recent developments

10.7. Microsoft Corporation

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financials

10.7.3. Product portfolio

10.7.4. Business strategy

10.7.5. Recent developments

10.8. Vuzix Corporation,

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financials

10.8.3. Product portfolio

10.8.4. Business strategy

10.8.5. Recent developments

10.9. CyberGlove Systems Inc

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financials

10.9.3. Product portfolio

10.9.4. Business strategy

10.9.5. Recent developments

Continued…………………….

